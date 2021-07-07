Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market Sale Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2028

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Nephrosclerosis Treatment gives estimations of the Size of Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market: Introduction

Nephrosclerosis is the hardening of the walls of small arteries and arterioles of the kidney. Nephrosclerosis is considered as a progressive renal impairment which is normally caused by chronic and poorly controlled hypertension.

Nephrosclerosis is further classified into benign nephrosclerosis and malignant nephrosclerosis. Benign nephrosclerosis is a gradual and continuous deterioration of the renal arteries.

Benign nephrosclerosis is observed in individuals over the age of 60 years. Benign nephrosclerosis rarely leads to renal failure. Whereas, malignant nephrosclerosis is an uncommon condition which occurs in 1 to 5% of patients with high blood pressure and occurs at a much faster rate.

Nephrosclerosis symptoms include blood in the urine, impaired vision, loss of weight and accumulation of urea and other nitrogenous waste products in the blood.

Nephrosclerosis treatment includes the elimination of infection, administration of antihypertensive drugs and other measures to relieve chronic renal failure. Diagnosis of nephrosclerosis includes the blood tests which determines the functioning of kidneys, urine analysis, kidney ultrasound, biopsy, kidney ultrasound and others.

Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global nephrosclerosis treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global nephrosclerosis treatment market is segmented into:

Beta-Blockers

ACE Inhibitors

Diuretics

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global nephrosclerosis treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global nephrosclerosis treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to be the dominant market in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market due to the increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease.

Europe is expected to hold the second highest market share in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market throughout the forecast period due to rising awareness related to chronic kidney diseases.

The nephrosclerosis treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at maximum CAGR, mostly due to the growing geriatric population and increasing healthcare facilities in the region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa nephrosclerosis treatment markets are expected to witness delayed growth during the forecast period.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market are Merck Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Akorn, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others.

To retain the market position in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market, leading market players of nephrosclerosis treatment are adopting new strategies and expanding their geographical presence.

