Growing Demand For Helicopter Engine Market Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2028

Helicopter Engine- Market Overview

The helicopter employs the two most common type of engines: the reciprocating or piston cylinder engines and the gas turbines engines. The reciprocating engines are commonly used in smaller helicopters, such as practice helicopters, as they are inexpensive and straightforward. The turbine engines are more powerful and are used in a wide range of helicopters. It produces an enormous amount of power but is more expensive.

The next generations of turbine helicopter engines are already round the corner being catalyzed by the U.S. Army’s Improved Engine Turbine Program (IETP) and the Future Affordable Turbine Engine (FATE) programs. These next-generation engines are going to be more powerful & lighter, incorporating advanced material.

Helicopter Engine Market- Key Segments

According to the type, the helicopter engines are segmented as:

Reciprocating or piston-cylinder helicopter engines

Turbines helicopter engines

The turbine helicopter engines are further segmented as:

Turboshaft

Turboprop

Turbofan

Turbojet

According to the applications, the helicopter engines are segmented as:

Military Helicopter engine

Commercial Helicopter engine

Light helicopter

Intermediate helicopter

Medium helicopter

Large & heavy helicopter

Helicopter Engine Market- Regional Analysis

In terms of regional demand, the Helicopter Engine market can be segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific except Japan) and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America holds the highest market share in the helicopter engine market with the U.S. being the major market for the helicopter engines.

The demand from the U.S. is likely to continue being the driving factor for the helicopter engines market in the coming years. The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a stagnant rate. The demand for helicopter engines in Asia Pacific countries is rising. China has the leading market for sales of helicopter engines. The demand for helicopter engines in the CIS and Russia regions is also enhanced. The Middle East and Africa regions shows decent growth in the demand for the helicopter engine market.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Helicopter Engine Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Helicopter Engine Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Helicopter Engine Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Helicopter Engine manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Helicopter Engine Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Helicopter Engine Market landscape.

The global key player for the helicopter engine are safran, Pratt and Whitney corporation, GE Aviation, Global Turbines parts, Transuport inc; Sunrise helicopter Inc; Rolls-Royce, Lycoming, Winnipeg Aero Space Products, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, IHI Corporation, Tulsa propulsion Engines, United Engine Corporation, UL powe Aero Engines, Mitubishi heavy Industries limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Omsk Engine Design Bereau, turbomeca, MTU Aero Engines.

