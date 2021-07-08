Demand Of Autologous Fat Grafting For Hand Rejuvenation Is Growing With Rising Acceptance Of Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures

The Recent study by Fact.MR- (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market Sales Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market sales as well as the factors responsible for growth of Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market sales .

Key Highlights : Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020–2030) And create a valuation of around US$ 190 thousand.

About the Report

The global Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation for hand rejuvenation is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 10% from 2021 to 2031. By application, breast augmentation holds the highest market share of over 45%.

Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation systems are used for precise and faster fat processing, which eliminates the use of laborious manual procedures.

This makes the overall fat grafting process effective and more affordable. Autologous fat transfer systems and accessories find major application in minimal and non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

Fact.MR, in its revised research report, tracks the global sales of Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation in 20+ high-growth markets, with North America and Europe the largest regional markets.

A comprehensive assessment of some of the major challenges and unique growth factors have been analyzed. This edition (2021-2031) brings readers up-to-date with key trends of Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation, providing analysis on how manufacturers and other stakeholders are reacting to change.

Key Segments of Market

Product

Integrated Fat Transfer Systems

Aspiration and Harvesting Systems

Liposuction Systems

Fat Processing Systems

De-epithelialization Devices

Accessories Fat Injection Cannulas Fat Harvesting Cannulas LuerLok Infiltrator Cannulas Cannula Connectors & Single Use Fat Transfer Tubing Sets



Application

Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation for Breast Augmentation

Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation for Buttock Augmentation

Facial Fat Grafting

Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation for Hand Rejuvenation

Others

End User

Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation at Hospitals

Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation at On-site Clinics

Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation at Plastic Surgery Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market Sales research study analyses Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

Why is Demand for Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Rising in the U.S.?

Growing preference for aesthetic cosmetic procedures such as Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation in the U.S. is expected to support the growth of the in the country.

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), around two-third of aesthetic treatments performed by plastic surgeons are nonsurgical procedures such as autologous fat transfer, which help avoid complications associated with allogeneic fillers and implants.

Moreover, they are highly accessible and cost-effective. Spending on aesthetic cosmetic procedures in the U.S., which includes surgical and non-surgical procedures, was over US$ 16.7 Bn in 2019.

Why is Demand for Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation High in Japan?

Growing number of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures in Japan is expected to drive demand for Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation in the country. For instance, according to an international study on aesthetic and cosmetic procedures, 610,000 cosmetic surgeries were performed in Japan in 2017.

Also, growing preference for non-invasive procedures such as Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation with minimal incisions has increased.

In 2017, around 100,000 non-surgical procedures were done in Japan, which indicates wide growth scope for Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation industry players.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market Research Report :

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market industry research report includes detailed Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation Market is provided to manufacturers , so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation stakeholders in its report:Acquisitions and new product launches among global and regional market players is a characteristic phenomenon of the overall competition in the market.

For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie acquired Allergan plc to include several new products in the aesthetics and women’s health portfolio.

In 2017, Allergan plc acquired Lifecell Corp. This acquisition was expected to help expand Allergan’s Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation solutions and dermal matrix products, along with creating opportunities for the sales of new products.

In 2018, Allergan acquired Elastagen, an exciting clinical-stage company with an advanced tissue repair platform based on tropoelastin.

In 2019, Innova Medical collaborated with Medical Device Resource Corporation (MD Resource), a manufacturer and distributor of liposuction and fat transfer systems.

Tulip has made its mark with the invention of the patented Syringe System, the patented SuperLuerLok hub, and the proprietary Cell Friendly technology.

Future Growth Projections Look Positive

In 2020, the global Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation for hand rejuvenation was valued at US$ 172 Mn, and has been expanding at a CAGR of around 8% over the past 10 years.

Increasing demand for integrated fat transfer systems was amongst the key factors driving market growth.

Increase in awareness about cosmetic surgeries and growing demand for non-invasive procedures led to rising demand for Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation.

There has been a considerable impact of COVID19 on Autologous fat grafting for hand rejuvenation as these procedures are considered as non-priority treatment and services.

The impact of COVID19 on the global economy, less medical tourism, and low availability of manpower hampered market growth adversely.

However, over the long-term, the market is projected to progress at an impressive CAGR of close to 10% through 2031.

