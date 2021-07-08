Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Overview of Vital Industry Drivers

CITY, Country, 2021-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to MarketsandMarkets, the bakery processing equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 8.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%, to reach nearly USD 11.4 billion by 2025. The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands.

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• GEA Group AG (Germany)

• Bühler (Switzerland)

• John Bean Technologies Corporation (US)

• Heat and Control (US)

• Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan)

• Baker Perkins (UK)

• Markel Food Group (UK)

• Anko Food Machine (Taiwan)

• Gemini Bakery Equipment (US)

The bakery processing equipment market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period

The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising income, and rapid urbanization. Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks. In China, imported bakery products have become a trend due to their better quality and packaging. These factors support the growth of markets for bakery products. Over the years, the bakery processing equipment market in this region has grown rapidly due to the growing bakery and confectionery industries.

The cakes & pastries segment in the bakery processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2025

On the basis of application, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, pizza crusts, and other bakery products (donuts, pretzels, and croissants). Based on application, the cakes & pastries segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bakery processing equipment market between 2020 and 2025. Cakes & pastries are the second-most preferred bakery products consumed after bread by customers globally. Product innovation and increased penetration in the growing markets in regions such as the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Consumers are witnessing a significant demand for bakery products that are gluten-free, which has led to increasing adoption of bakery processing equipment among manufacturers in the coming years. These factors are projected to drive the bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period significantly.

The ovens & proofers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market

On the basis of type, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into mixers, ovens & proofers, slicers & dividers, sheeters & molders, and other bakery processing equipment (conveyors, coating systems, stamping, cooling systems, sprayers, depositors, loaders & unloader, and icing machine). Ovens & proofers are bakery equipment that are mainly used for the production of bakery products. A wide range of bakery ovens are manufactured, which are designed using advanced technologies and research to offer products with low fuel consumption, affordable prices, excellent volume, shine, texture, and crust in the market. Manufacturers are providing ovens in various shapes and sizes to meet the various requirements of customers around the world, as per the recent market and consumption trends.

