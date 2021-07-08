Double Suction Pump Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

Pumps are one of the important devices that are widely used in various industrial, domestic, and agricultural applications. A pump that has a spiral casing and in which water can enter through both sides of the impeller to maintain the hydraulic balance is known as a double suction pump. It is one of the types of centrifugal pumps.

In a double suction pump, the overall flow rate is distributed over the impellers, which are arranged on the pump shafts. Double suction pumps easily provide higher flow as compared to single suction pumps, due to the reduced axial force. As a result of reduced axial force, double suction pumps face less wear and tear in comparison with others.

These pumps also have higher efficiency and low maintenance as compared to other pumps. Double suction pumps are widely used for water supply for industrial, domestic, and agricultural purposes. Double suction pumps are also used in waste water treatment and for the desalination of brackish water. Apart from these, double suction pumps are also used in flood prone regions for flood control purposes. Double suction pumps are also widely used for electricity generation in hydro power plants.

Double Suction Pump Market: Segmentation

The market size of double suction pump market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and end use application.

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Vertically Split Double Suction Pump

Horizontally Split Double Suction Pump

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis material type as:

Cast Iron

Steel

Polymer & Composite

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis of end use application as:

Waste Water Treatment

Water Supply

Irrigation

Power Generation

Industrial

Marine

Double Suction Pump Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global double suction pump market include Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Torishima, Goulds Pumps, Modo Pump Co, Sintech Pumps, Shanghai Pacific Pump Manufacture, Buffalo Pumps, Pumpiran, and Hunan Credo Pump.

