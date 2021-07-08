Sanding Machine Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2021 – 2031

According to latest research study by FactMR, sales of sanding machine market is set to witness steady growth during assessment period. Demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. The adoption of urbanization and industrialization is providing sufficient opportunities for sanding machines production.

However, muted demand from construction industry is anticipated to limit the opportunities in the next couple of years, sales of sanding machine in wood designing sector will provide momentum during the forecast period.

What is Driving Demand for Sanding Machine?

Adoption of urbanization and industrialization and expansion of construction across the globe is anticipated to surge the demand for sandblaster.

Government investment for infrastructure development has witnessed sufficient demand for sanding machines in historical period and most likely to follow the same trend during the assessment period.

Evolving demand from end-use industries such as wood designing industry, construction and handcraft industry is predicted to give a positive response to global sanding machine market since it is extensively been utilized for vivid purposes such as slug removing, smoothing the surface and other applications.

Key Segments

By Type

Belt Sanders

Orbital Finishing Sanders

Random-orbit Sanders

Edge rounding sanders

Precision grinding sanders

Disk sanders

By Technology

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully- automatic

By Application

Cleaning

Finishing

Slag removing

Brushing

Deburring

Polishing

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Sanding Machine?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of sanding machine include

3M Company

Costa Lavigatrici S.p.A

DEWALT

Dynorbital.

Festool

Grind Master

Hutchins Manufacturing

IMEAS spa

Ingersoll Rand

Karl Heesemen Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co KG

Makita Corporation

Metabo

Nittom Kohki

