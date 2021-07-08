Glacial Acetic Acid Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2031

The methanol carbonylation method is the most frequently used process for acetic acid manufacturing, accounting for more than 80 per cent of world acetic acid production with net valuation of US$ 9.9 Bn by 2021. The demand for the product in the assessment period is expected to rise because of the wide range of applications in various industries. It is used as a preservative in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, paints, coating and other sectors as well. It is also used as a precursor in the manufacturing of synthetic camphor, aniline, propylene and various other industrial chemicals.

Consumption is estimated to be nearly seven metric tons per year, with about 20-25 per cent of that being recycled. Furthermore, the product is used as a primary raw material in the manufacturing of purified terephthalic acid PTA, which is used in the packaging industry. The growing demand for packaging material around the world is expected to fuel the demand for the product under consideration.

The market is expected to register a moderate CAGR as there exists an increase in the production of specialty chemicals that uses acetic acid as an intermediate for their formulation. Owing to these factors, demand for the product is set to behold huge gain over the forecast period.

What is Driving Demand for Market?

The demand for the product is primarily boosted by its use in various applications such as food and beverages, inks, coatings, medicine formulation. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace as it is also used to make propylene terephthalate, aniline, synthetic camphor, and terephthalic acid

It is can be used to make vinyl acetate monomer, which has significant use in the adhesive and sealant industries. Because of the growing demand for adhesives and sealants around the world, the demand for vinyl acetate monomer has increased significantly. Furthermore, vinyl acetate monomer is utilized as an intermediate in the production of a variety of industrial polymers and resin, including adhesives, coatings, paints films, and textiles. This will drive up the sales and launch the market at greater heights.

Key Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry and region.

Based on the grade, the market is segmented as:

  • Food grade
  • Industrial grade
  • Pharmaceutical grade

Based on the end-use application, it is segmented as:

  • Food Additive
  • Solvent
  • Photographic Chemical
  • Paints & Coating
  • Textile
  • Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceutical Intermediate
  • Others

Who are the Key Players Present in Market?

Manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors are among the key participants recognized across the globe which includes:

  • Celanese Corporation
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Dow
  • Lotte BP Chemcals Co. Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Shanghai Wujing and Eurochem
  • Others

