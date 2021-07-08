Agricultural Micronutrients Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2021 – 2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, sales of agricultural micronutrients market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. The growing awareness among masses about the importance of nutritive wellness, increasing demand of organic food, rise of contract farming and the ever increasing population worldwide will provide impulse to the global micronutrients shipment. This shall help business to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 150 Mn by 2021.

What is Driving Demand for Agricultural Micronutrients?

The growing demand for micronutrient based products has come true as a result of the improvement in the productivity due to contract farming. This has cleared path for worthwhile possibilities in the business of micronutrients.

The requirement of effective use of agricultural micronutrients in the backdrop of the rise in the adoption of contract farming, especially in developing economies will surely propel the sales of micronutrients for agricultural application.

Surge in the demand for sustainable raw material for biofuel industry is another defining factor that will aid the growth of the shipment in the forthcoming years.

There is extensive demand for uniform yield and enhanced quality, because of insufficiency of micronutrients in soils across regions along with rising population across the world, which is a significant driving element for development of the micronutrients market.

Key Segments

By Crop Type

  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Oilseeds and Pulses
  • Cereals and Grains
  • Fiber crops
  • Plantation crops
  • Ornamentals
  • Turfs
  • Forages

By Form

  • Chelated
  • Non chelated

By Type

  • Iron
  • Boron
  • Molybdenum
  • Manganese
  • Zinc
  • Chlorine
  • Nickel

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Agricultural Micronutrients?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of agricultural micronutrients include

  • BASF SE
  • The Mosaic Company
  • Nouryon
  • Nutrien Ltd.
  • Nufarm
  • Yara International
  • Coromandel International
  • Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC
  • Haifa Group

