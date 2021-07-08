Microplate Absorbance Reader Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2021-2031

Microplate absorbance readers have gained increased palpability for use in a wide range of assays, including protein quantitation, microbial and growth. Imparting sensitivity, flexibility, and convenience to the assays is a key aspect that has been driving demand for microplate absorbance readers over the past couple of years.

Key players in the microplate absorbance reader market have been focusing on integrating temperature independent sensor into their microplate absorbance reader designs. The main objective behind this is automation and assurance of accurate absorbance values through detection of pipetting errors.

Focus of leading players in the microplate absorbance reader market has also been on elimination of the requirement for buying and replacing filters with monochromator-based wavelength for UV-visible absorbance. End-users continuously seek for microplate absorbance readers that offer fast results with high performance, and features an enhanced sensitivity, such as in high-throughput screeners.

Microplate Absorbance Reader Market: Drivers and Restraints

Over the past years, increasing focus of research institutes and biotech companies in the healthcare industry are driving the growth of the sales of microplate absorbance reader market. Furthermore, rising technological advancements have made it possible to generate more reliable results compared to the traditional measurements. This is further increasing the focus of researchers towards the microplate absorbance reader and driving the growth of the global microplate absorbance reader market.

However, the high sophistication of alternatives available in the market hampers the market growth. Moreover, poorly developed research facilities and medical infrastructure in the developing countries are expected to deter the growth of the global microplate absorbance reader market over the forecast period. Other factors like high cost associated with the instrument may also restrain the growth of the overall market.

Microplate Absorbance Reader Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global microplate absorbance reader market has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography.

Based on type, global microplate absorbance reader market is segmented as below:

Single-Mode Microplate Absorbance Readers

Multimode Microplate Absorbance Readers

Based on end user, global microplate absorbance reader market is segmented as below:

Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Contract Research organization’s

Others

Geographically, global microplate absorbance reader market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America microplate absorbance reader market is expected to contribute maximum shares to the global microplate absorbance reader market due to the presence of established key players in this region.

Microplate Absorbance Reader Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global microplate absorbance reader market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioTek Instruments, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC., Tecan Trading AG, Accuris Instruments and others. The market players are majorly focused on increasing the strong line of distribution channels and marketing of microplate absorbance readers.

