Veterinary Eye Care Market 2021 – 2031 Boosted by Rising Demand

Veterinary eye care has been going through a phase of technological advancements, which have found effective cure for numerous ophthalmologic treatments. Increasing incidences of eye disorders among the pets in parallel to their early aging are the primary factors driving the growth of the veterinary eye care market.

Prevalence of diabetes in pets, especially in cats and dogs, resulting in poor vision has hard-pressed the pet owners to opt for veterinary eye care treatment. In addition, the rising number of households with pets coupled with increasing expenditures on pet care will deliver affluent growth opportunities to the veterinary eye care market in the forthcoming years. However, lack of awareness pertaining to the treatments for cataract in pets among pet owners is expected to dampen the growth of the veterinary eye care market.

Veterinary Eye Care Market – Novel Developments

Veterinary eye care market has been growing on account of the key developments proposed and implemented by the key players. These players have been strengthening their position in the market by leveraging expansion strategies. In addition, an increase in the funding has offered a smooth path for the advancements to these veterinary eye care market players.

Some of the key players operating in the veterinary eye care market constitute of Akorn, Inc., Animal Eye Care LLC, Menicon Co., Ltd., I-Med Animal Health, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Some of the novel developments implemented by these companies are as discussed below.

Mergers and acquisitions have been a strategy for availing two-way benefits for the companies. Along the same lines, Pathway acquired Eye Care for Animals (ECFA) in 2017, to leverage ECFA’s growth model and stay sustainable in the intensely competitive veterinary eye care market.

In April 2018, Mars Petcare completed the acquisition of OptiGen LLC, to conduct the highest quality of DNA testing especially for dogs. This testing will help in detecting several health risks among the mixed-breed dogs.

Recently, I-Med Pharma entered into an agreement with DryCom to open up a distribution channel for I-PEN Tear Osmolarity System in Brazil.

Veterinary Eye Care Market: Segmentation

The global veterinary eye care market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, end users and geography.

Based on treatment, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Medical Treatment Eye Drops Ointments Injections Drugs Cyclosporine Tacrolimus Corticosteroids Others

Surgery Diode Laser Surgery Retinopexies Retino Reattachment Endoscopic CPC Cataract Phacoemulsification & Lens Replacement Automated Vitrectomy Glaucoma Drainage Implant Surgery



Based on indications, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Ocular Surface Disorders

Glaucoma

Cataract

Anterior Uveitis

Retinal Diseases

Corneal Disease

Others

Veterinary Eye Care Market: Key Players

The global veterinary eye care market is highly fragmented owing to presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the global veterinary eye care market are Bausch & Lomb Incorporated; I-Med Animal Health; Menicon Co., Ltd.; Animal Eye Care LLC and Akorn, Inc., among others.

