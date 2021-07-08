Calcium Fortified Juice Market Reflect Impressive Expansion by 2021-2031

Calcium fortified products have added calcium in them. Recent studies show that people live high pressure and busy lives these days, which leaves them with no time to cook. Due to this particular factor, a hike in the demand for enriched and fortified food and beverages in the market is being witnessed, which in turn, is boosting the sales of calcium fortified juices.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a brochure here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1518

Consumers’ obsession with health risks backed by health benefits of calcium fortified juices has been a key reason responsible for the considerable increase in spending on these products. Customers’ non-tolerance for dairy products is further driving the demand for calcium fortified juices in the market.

Customers, these days, are moving towards healthier and wellness related products, which is leading to key market players diversifying into production and introduction of new products, such as calcium fortified juices. Sales of calcium fortified juices have gained popularity in the fortified juice category in recent years owing to the fact that there are very limited food choices that serve as a good source of calcium, which is another major reason responsible for the increase in demand for calcium fortified juices.

Calcium fortified juice Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the Global Calcium fortified juice market has been segmented as:

Fruits

Vegetables

Mixture of fruits and vegetables

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1518

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Calcium fortified juice market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

On the basis of flavours, the global Calcium fortified juice market has been segmented as:

Regular

Flavoured Orange Grapes Pineapple



Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1518

Global Calcium fortified juice Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global calcium fortified juice market are Welch’s, Del Monte, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Co., Land O’Lakes, USA, Campbell Soup Company, USA and Citrus World, among others.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/31/2009252/0/en/Bean-Pasta-Market-to-Surpass-US-7-Bn-Through-2029-Demand-for-Gluten-free-Foods-Drives-Growth-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Report.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com