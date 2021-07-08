Power Tiller Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Research Forecasts To 2031

Latest market analysis by Fact.MR on sales of power tiller demand reveals high single-digit growth during 2021-2031. The recent market outlook on power tiller sales takes into account historical sales for the period 2016-2020.

Global demand with key trends in Power Tiller Market is offered for the period 2021-2031.

What are the Key Strategies of Power Tiller Manufacturers?

Several government regulations prohibited the import of power tillers. To avoid losses in the industries, companies requested the government to reconsider the restrictions imposed on power tillers.

Many companies focused on acquisitions and mergers in order to expand their footprints in the market. For instance, BTL EPC LTD tied up with VST Tillers on signing an OEM agreement. As a result of this agreement, farmers can increase their farm power and double their incomes. As a result of this agreement between VST and BTL EPC LTD, small farmers and marginal farmers will be able to access innovative products, supporting the Government of India initiative for Atmanirbhar Barat.

For instance, a collaboration between VST and Zetor Tractor in the Czech Republic resulted in higher horsepower tractors. In addition to the markets, both partners are contemplating the launch of higher HP tractors.

To expand its business and supplement line of products, VTS partnered with Pubert, a leading manufacturer of power weeders, to further improve the quality of the machines like ARO MAESTRO, WEEDER W4, and PRO.

Power tiller is one of the multi-functional devices used ideally in small and medium farms. It is estimated that most of the small and medium farms in a country where agriculture is a main source of income, account for almost 60% to 70% in comparison with the larger farms.

Additionally, the use of power tillers is mostly used for the crops such as paddy, sugarcane, etc. in the global market.

Segmentation

By Product type, the power tiller market is segmented into:

  • Electric Powered
  • Gasoline/Diesel Powered

By Size, the power tiller market is segmented into:

  • Mini-tillers or Cultivators
  • Mid-Sized Front-Tine Tillers
  • Large Rear-Tine Tillers

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some leading participants identified across the value chain of the power tiller market are:

  • FALC srl
  • Greaves Cotton Limited
  • Honda Power Equipment
  • Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. (KAMCO)
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KMW)
  • Kranti Agro
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
  • Minos Agricultural Machinery
  • Shrachi Agro

