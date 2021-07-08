As the population increases in this world, and advancement in automobiles is emerged the number of accidents also increased. Any sudden accidents wants instant help where hospitals are not present so ambulance was introduced and when it comes into the existence and thus its equipment is widely used, there are several equipment used. Increasing number of road accidents is considered as the major factor which is directing manufacturers to increase their focus in the global ambulance equipment market
Ambulance Equipment Market: Segmentation
Tentatively, the global custom ambulance equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product and end user.
By Product Type:
- Basic Life Support Equipment’s
- Ambulance Stretcher
- Wheel Chair
- Suction Pump
- Nebulizer
- Stethoscope
- Others
- Advance Life Support Equipment’s
- Transport Ventilator
- Defibrillator
- Syringe Infusion Pump
- Handheld Glucometer
- Others
End User
- Hospital Ambulance
- Private Ambulance Services
- Elderly Care Centers
- Others
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)
- Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
