As the population increases in this world, and advancement in automobiles is emerged the number of accidents also increased. Any sudden accidents wants instant help where hospitals are not present so ambulance was introduced and when it comes into the existence and thus its equipment is widely used, there are several equipment used. Increasing number of road accidents is considered as the major factor which is directing manufacturers to increase their focus in the global ambulance equipment market

Ambulance Equipment Market : Segmentation

Tentatively, the global custom ambulance equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product and end user.

By Product Type:

Basic Life Support Equipment’s Ambulance Stretcher Wheel Chair Suction Pump Nebulizer Stethoscope Others



Advance Life Support Equipment’s Transport Ventilator Defibrillator Syringe Infusion Pump Handheld Glucometer Others



End User

Hospital Ambulance

Private Ambulance Services

Elderly Care Centers

Others

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

