Laminated packaging films are used to wrap or protect a product or container from environmental damages. The laminated packaging films can be made of plastic, paper, metal or other materials, in which plastic is the mostly used material. The food & beverages industry is the major consumer of laminated packaging films. To give an aesthetical view to the packaged product, most of the end-use industries apply laminated packaging films. The laminated packaging films help to extend the shelf life of the products by avoiding the influence of external elements to the products. Laminated packaging films act as a barrier from oxygen, water, and odour. The growth of the pharmaceutical and personal care & cosmetics industries is expected to boost the growth of the global laminated packaging films market.

After reading the Laminated Packaging Films market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Laminated Packaging Films market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Laminated Packaging Films market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Laminated Packaging Films market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Laminated Packaging Films market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Laminated Packaging Films market player.

Global Laminated Packaging Films Market: Segmentation

The global laminated packaging films market is segmented on the basis of thickness, material type, application, and end-use industry.

On the basis of thickness, the global laminated packaging films market is segmented as:

Up to 15 micron

15 to 30 micron

30 to 100 micron

Above 100 micron

On the basis of material type, the global laminated packaging films market is segmented as:

Plastic Biaxial – oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Cast polypropylene (CPP) Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Polypropylene (PP) Biaxial – Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Others

Paper

Fabric

Metal

Others

On the basis of application, the global laminated packaging films market is segmented as:

Bags & Pouches

Tubes

Cartons

Wraps

Labels

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global laminated packaging films market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Home Care

Health Care

Automotive

Chemical & fertilizers

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Transportation & Logistics

Agricultural

Textile

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Laminated Packaging Films market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Laminated Packaging Films market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Laminated Packaging Films market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Laminated Packaging Films market?

What opportunities are available for the Laminated Packaging Films market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Laminated Packaging Films market?

