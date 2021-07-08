Smart Meters Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players by 2026

The latest study on Smart Meters market offers in-depth analysis and insights for the forecast period (2018-2026). The study tracks Smart Meters sales and adoption in over 20 countries, with analysis high-growth as well as emerging markets. Demand for Smart Meters market research report also offer COVID-19 analysis on sales, providing readers with latest analysis.

Smart Meters Demand Outlook and Assessment

The study tracks Smart Meters adoption across the globe, with a detailed analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats for existing players as well as new companies. The key growth factors have been analyzed in detail in the study.

In addition to the key growth factors, the study also offers analysis on the key challenges Smart Meters companies are likely to face during the assessment period. The restraints vary across countries, and Smart Metersplayers often face challenges with lack of standardization, regulation, taxes, and polity.

The study also includes detailed chapters on the key opportunities for Smart Meters market players. As COVID-19 has led to a host of challenges, Smart Meters organizations are focusing on addressing white spaces and working on the opportunities.

In addition to the lucid information, the report offers segment-level analysis and forecast. The segment level forecast and analysis offers readers information on which categories are likely to witness a boost, whereas the segments which are yet at a nascent stage.

The Fact.MR study gives readers detailed insights as per key regions, tracking Smart Meters sales in key markets. Each region is further broken down into key countries, and analysis on some of the most lucrative countries for Smart Meters demand is included. The country-level Smart Meters analysis gives readers complete information on the countries that are at the forefront of demand and adoption.

The country-level information also provides readers with insights on emerging hotspots – many countries in the Smart Meters market are ripe for investment, and the study offers key recommendations and suggestions pertaining to that.

Smart gas meters prevails the smart meters market growth

Smart meters comprises smart electric meters, smart water meters and smart gas meters. Smart electric meters hold the largest share in the smart meters market. The traditional electric meters are being replaced by smart electric meters, especially in the developed countries. Electric power system is undergoing a transformation with the integration of newer technologies such as smart meters. Although it is more than a decade since electric meters were first deployed, now electric companies have started to focus on creating value form the data and capabilities that smart meters enable. Smart electric meters convey the real-time information about the usage of electricity and removes the hassle of personnel visiting the premises to note the reading. The demand for smart gas meters is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period. Based on end-users, residential end-users dominate the demand for smart meters. However, the adoption of smart meters is faster in commercial and industrial applications.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Smart Meters companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use. Some of the leading companies in the Smart Meters market include (Itron Inc, Iskraemeco d.d, Landis+Gyr Ag, Osaka Electric Co. Ltd, Elster Group GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company)

Regional analysis for smart meters includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

