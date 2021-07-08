Transportation Sensors Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2018-2026

Modern transportation systems are highly vulnerable to multiple issues, such as safety, pollution, and traffic congestion. In line with the aforementioned, modern vehicle systems seek better connectivity, which, in turn, will be instrumental to ensure operational efficiency. Automakers are integrating in-vehicle transportation sensors and their subsequent applications in multiple areas, including infotainment, traffic management, safety, and others. Major advancements and developments in the global automotive space continues to be a broad factor fuelling growth of transportation sensors market.

Transportation sensors, such as traffic sensors, passive sensors, and other types, are being integrated by leading automaker in vehicle models planned for roll out. Integration of advanced sensor technologies offers a plethora of benefits, such as reduced costs, risk mitigation, and damage prevention, along with analytical assistance that helps with seamless information gathering and processing.

Transportation Sensors Market: Segmentation

The global Transportation Sensors market can be segmented as:

Segmentation of the Transportation Sensors market on the basis of Sensor Type:

Inductive Loop

Piezoelectric Sensor

Bending Plate

Image Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Others

Segmentation of the Transportation Sensors market on the basis of Use:

Traffic Detection

Vehicle Identification

Motion Sensors

Speed Detection

Others

Segmentation of the Transportation Sensors market on the basis of Application:

Agricultural Vehicles

Engines

Lawn and Garden Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Mining/Construction Vehicles

Rail

Sport Vehicles

Transmissions

Regional analysis for the market includes the development of the transportation sensors sin the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



