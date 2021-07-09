Find The Best Pet Supplies In The UK At SmartBreeder

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBreeder (https://smartbreeder.com) has served its customers by providing helpful devices, such as microchip reader. Their customers include veterinary professionals, animal charity & rescue organisations, customs & border officials, local authority dog wardens, highway authorities, breeders & dog walkers, pet owners. The shop also offers pet supplies, such as nutritious food supply and supplements.

One of the best microchip reader products that the shop sells is the Smartchip Microchip Scanner. This smart device can alert the operator if the chipped animal is reported to be stolen or lost. This makes it easier for the pet to reunite with its rightful owner.

Another great thing about the Smartchip Microchip Scanner is that this product is award-winning Scanner Angel®-enabled. It means that the device is connected to the database composed of the list of reported lost and stolen pets.

Aside from the smart database connection, Smartchip Microchip Scanner can also read all FDX-B 15-digit and FDX-A (FECAVA) 10-digit microchips. This makes it possible to scan the microchipped animals with different microchip technologies.

Moreover, pet owners can recharge this device via a USB cable. Aside from that, this device is small, lightweight & robust, making it an ideal device for an animal charity & rescue organisation representative to bring anywhere during a rescue operation.

The product comes with a 1-year warranty to ensure that their customers get the best of the microchip reader they bought. Therefore, the customers can return and replace faulty products within one year from the purchase date.

SmartBreeder prides itself in providing its customers with the supplies and tools needed to give their pets the care they need. That said, one of the verified customers of the store, Tracey K, left a 5-star rating with a comment about this device, saying: “Super-fast delivery, excellent communication and product as described, very easy to use, highly recommend”.

Available in black, white, and navy blue, the customers can get this 5-star product for only £45.00. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

Aside from these smart devices, this pet store also offers courses to help pet owners shift to become animal breeders efficiently. These courses include proper chipping of the animals, understanding animal fertility, and many more. To learn more about the services and products, their customers can visit their website at https://smartbreeder.com.

About SmartBreeder

Established in 2017, Smartbreeder is a supplier of nutrition, supplements, and courses to their customers, most pet owners and breeders in the UK and other countries. It’s always the goal of the pet shop to provide their customers with the needed pet supplies and the tools to provide the proper care to their pets. Interested parties can fill out the contact form at smartbreeder.com/pages/contact-us to ask for more information about the services and products that they offer. Alternatively, you can dial 01208 420 999 or email hello@smartbreeder.com to get in touch with one of their customer representatives.