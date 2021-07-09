Maya Physical Therapy Is Happy To Announce The Launching Of Its New Clinic At Hallandale Beach

Davie, Florida, USA, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — Pains and aches are part of life for many people. They are almost unavoidable after a car accident which is quite common in Florida. Thousands of drivers meet accidents on the road every year. As a result, they suffer from whiplash, neck and back pain, temporary and even permanent immobility, and so on. While medications and sometimes surgery are obvious, physical therapy can greatly help the victims get back to normal life. Not only the car accident victims but pain and aches are also normal for the athletes. To help people get rid of unbearable pain while aiding them to lead a pain-free regular life, Maya Physical Therapy is there with its team of expert physiotherapists. As already mentioned, auto accidents are common in Florida, the company is trying to open branches in different parts of the state. And to go ahead with this venture, they have opened their new clinic at Hallandale Beach to offer Advanced Physical Therapy Hallandale.

We had a telephonic conversation with Dr. Sanjay Naduparambil, a physical therapy expert at Maya. He has a specialization in mckenzie. He said, “Our clinics are known for offering best pain management therapy for conditions such as arthritis, knee pain, back pain, myofascial pain, shoulder pain, whiplash and auto injuries, sports injuries, work-related injuries, and lots more. We are also pro in offering post-op rehabilitation and balance training that are essential for the patient undergoing recent surgery. Our services include Car Accident Physical Therapy Hallandale. We ensure normal life, as much as possible for every client”.

Why Maya Physical Therapy?

For any kind of pain management and balance training, Maya Physical Therapy can be counted on. Apart from Davie, now they have opened their new branch at Hallandale Beach as well. The key reasons to choose Maya are as below:

They help every client regain fitness; enhance strength.

Their therapies are a perfect combination of modern technology combined with eastern philosophy.

Their highly efficient group of physiotherapies ensures a tailored fitness and wellness plan.

The services are affordable.

Maya works with almost all leading insurance companies in the country.

The facilities are spacious and soothing.

About the company : Maya Physical Therapy is a leading florida-based physical therapy clinic. They help people suffering from pain and immobility followed by surgery, sports injuries, and car accidents. Besides, they offer personalized fitness and body balance therapy as well as rehab programs.

Contact:

Maya Physical Therapy

Street: 5745 S. University Dr

City: Davie

State: Florida

Post code: 33328

Country: USA

Telephone: (954) 252-9619

Website: http://mayaphysicaltherapy.com/

Email: mayapt5745@gmail.com