Electric Air Heaters Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2030

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electric Air Heaters. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Electric Air Heaters Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electric Air Heaters market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electric Air Heaters, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electric Air Heaters Market.

Market estimates at global and regional levels for high voltage electric heaters are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent high voltage electric heater market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report. Another key feature of the high voltage electric heater market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from sales and delivery perspectives in the high voltage electric heater market.

High Voltage Electric Heater Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which help deliver projections on regional markets. This chapter include regional macros (political economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the high voltage electric heater market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuations on the demand for high voltage electric heaters have been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of prominence in regions and countries. Regional markets Y-o-Y growth estimates have also incorporated in the report.

Detail breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

High Voltage Electric Heater Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers in the high voltage electric heater market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market players who are principally engaged in the production of high voltage electric heaters has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

The high voltage electric heaters market is likely to witness a robust growth in the coming years, with the market expected to surpass US$ 600 million by the end of 2018, as per the latest report by Fact.MR. The significant growth in the high voltage electric heaters market is influenced by the increasing demand for electric vehicles worldwide. Regulations on CO2 emission is also resulting in the shift from conventional vehicle to electric and hybrid vehicles.

With the growing demand for electric vehicles across countries, high voltage electric heaters and high voltage air heaters are being used on a large scale in these vehicles as efficient air heating solution. The electric vehicle manufacturers are looking for more efficient high voltage air heaters to improve the performance of the electric vehicles.

This is resulting in the manufacturers in the high voltage electric heaters market are focusing on new technology that uses less energy in electric vehicle for air heating, cooling and humidity control.

China to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities in High Voltage Electric Heaters Market

The demand for electric vehicles is likely to witness a significant growth in China. The high voltage electric heaters market in China is expected to exceed US$ 300 million by the end of 2018, according to the study by Fact.MR.

According to the International Energy Agency Report (IEA), the number of electric cars sold in China in 2017 almost doubled the number of electric cars sold in the US. China also accounts for half of the global sales of electric vehicles. Strong policy push is one of the major factors driving the demand for electric vehicles in the country.

The shift to electric vehicles in the country is also resulting in increased demand for some major components and materials used in electric vehicles including high voltage electric heaters. Moreover, the Chinese government is also an active participant in the Electric Vehicle Initiative (EVI) accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles.

The leading companies providing technology solutions and components for electric vehicles are also increasing their supply in China owing to the high demand. A lot of electric vehicles in China from the stage for research and development are entering into the stage of industrialization thereby creating growth opportunities for high voltage electric heaters manufacturers worldwide.

High Voltage Electric Heater Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the high voltage electric heater market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, vehicle technology, vehicle, maximum heating capacity, and region.

Type

Air Heaters

Coolant Heaters

Vehicle Technology

BEV

PHEV

HEV

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Maximum Heating Capacity

Up to 4 kW

4-7 kW

Above 7 kW

Region

China

France

Germany

Japan

South Korea

UK

US

Rest of the World

Passenger Cars to Account for the Largest Share in High Voltage Electric Heaters Market

The development of efficient and economic electric commercial vehicles is driving the demand for high voltage electric heaters in passenger cars. Passenger cars are projected to witness robust growth, bringing in more than US$600 million by 2018 end, as per the report by Fact.MR.

Hybrid and electric vehicles sales are on a rise in both developed and developing regions, owing to the new regulations on CO2 emission. Moreover, rising oil prices are also driving the demand for electric vehicles worldwide. The low cost of electric cars as compared to petrol and diesel cars is the key factor driving rapid adoption in countries like Japan, the US, and UK. Meanwhile, the electric vehicles as the passenger cars are likely to become cheap without subsidies in the near future.

With the growing demand for electric vehicles, leading players in the high voltage electric heaters market are launching new products improving battery performance by using less power from the battery.

