Latest Study: What are the Key Growth Drivers of the Alkyl Polyglucoside

Growing demand from homecare and laundry detergents industry will drive the Alkyl polyglucosides market to over 973,000 tons in global sales by 2028,finds a new study. The broader trend towards greener substitutes continues to boost the use of alkyl polyglucosides as the preferred industrial surfactants.

Global demand for alkyl polyglucosides is also riding on the coattails of the broader shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly surfactants. The preference for sugar surfactants continues to be greater than bio-surfactants, owing to issues with foam quality, appearance, and shelf life. Sugar surfactants have optimal cleaning efficiency and low irritability, which has given a fillip to adoption in several end-use industries. Sensing the opportunities and evolutions in demand, manufacturers are focusing on launching novel sugar-based surfactants.

Fact.MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Alkyl Polyglucoside manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share. European pharmaceutical, personal care, paints, and textiles industries are making a gradual albeit noticeable shift towards sustainable materials. This has induced a deviation from surfactants sourced from non-biodegradable petrochemical sources. Adoption of alkyl polyglucosides is witnessing growth on back of two dimensions – both government mandates and consumer awareness have been instrumental in driving adoption.

The report finds that in addition to sustainability, demand for alkyl polyglucosides is also driven by their excellent cleaning properties. The receptivity of the sugar surfactants in general, and alkyl polyglucosides in particular, has garnered positive reviews from end-users, and the positive word-of-mouth is also contributing to greater sales. The report predicts that these factors will continue to push sales of alkyl polyglucosides during the assessment period.

According to the report, demand for capryl and decyl is significantly higher than other product types. Capryl and decyl are widely used in homecare and laundry detergents end-use industry on account of their superior performance and biodegradable nature. The report estimates global demand for capryl to reach 160,522 tons in 2018.

Alkyl polyglucosides serve a broad range of primary functions, including but not limited to, cleansing agents, emulsifying agents, foaming agents, and wetting agents. End-user demand for alkyl polyglucosides as emulsifying agents to remain at the forefront during the assessment period.

The key participants in the alkyl polyglucosides are focusing on augmenting production capacity to meet the rising global demand. Alkyl polyglucosides are replacing petroleum based surfactants in many end-use industries, creating gaps in the supply-demand equation. Manufacturers are also focusing on reducing cross-regional volume flows by setting up production facilities at strategic locations. BASF’s proposed sites at Jinshan, China and Cincinnati, USA are aimed at helping the company meet the burgeoning demand for alkyl polyglucosides.

The report finds that overall surfactants market remains highly fragmented, on account of product maturity and presence of a large number of players. The foray of niche suppliers who have launched specialized products in the market has further led to fragmentation in the market. While

AkzoNobel, BASF, Clariant, Huntsman, and Stepan are among the leading players in the European market, BASF, Stepan, and Huntsman have a strong presence in the US.

Fact.MR’s outlook on the alkyl polyglucosides market remains positive, with demand expected to grow at 8% CAGR during 2018-2028.

