MORBiZ Releases new Blog on Importance of Small Business Websites

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — Even in 2021, we constantly get asked, “Does my business really need a website?” The short answer is yes! But why is that? No matter the industry you’re in, there’s a plethora of reasons, but ultimately, it’s to boost your bottom line by increasing visibility and traffic. When you partner with the local web presence experts at MORBiZ, you get more than a website, you get a whole team of people working behind the scenes to drive sales. Whether you have an existing business website or not, we’ll build a new one from scratch, ensuring it’s fully optimized for the best possible results. Sounds good, right, but perhaps you’re still saying to yourself, “My business isn’t done online, why do I need a website?” Let’s take a closer look.

Mobile Service Business Websites

Many types of businesses bring their goods and services directly to consumers, such as landscapers, general contractors, interior designers, plumbers, swimming pool contractors, electricians, window companies, and home remodelers. Even if your business has no official business location, a website is going to vastly improve your bottom line. While you may have built a solid reputation via word of mouth, a website will let new customers discover you organically while searching for the local services they need. Additionally, if you wish, they can book consultations and appointments right online.

Brick & Mortar Business Websites

If you own a business that has a brick and mortar location, you may not believe a website will prove beneficial, especially if you don’t, or even can’t, sell your goods and services online. However, a website is a powerful marketing tool, and although people search for services online, they’ll still need to travel to a physical location to have those services rendered. They’re more likely to discover your business if you have a well designed website that features excellent reviews. At MORBiZ, we create stunning, effective websites so brick and mortar shops can be easily found and customers can learn about a business and even schedule services. These are popular with all types of businesses, such as auto repair shops, collision shops, home improvement stores, barber shops, and education facilities.

Retail Websites

Retail shops can benefit greatly from a website, even if they don’t sell hard products online. Regardless if a business sells goods online or not, a website will ensure they’re found by new potential customers who can browse the products of the business. Websites are necessary for all types of companies, such as hobby shops, clothing stores and boutiques, shoe stores, art galleries, restaurants, cafes and more.

