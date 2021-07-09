PowerAdSpy Protects Brand Reputation With Advanced Social Media Intelligence Features

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — PowerAdSpy, the powerful ads intelligence software, once again upholds brands in fetching enough brand prominence. The tool continues to make awesome progress over the years, which has made it an absolute perfect means for outstripping competitors in various industries.

With around 20 million ad databases from 100+ countries, the dominant tool offers the broadest range of advertising insights and valuable data shows up as a solid online platform to keep brands updated with the most recent trends.

PowerAdSpy shares data and statistics related to social media popularity, its benefit for businesses, and consumers’ clear views to remove confusion among campaign managers. Consequently, numerous companies wait for the company’s research as well.

“We are gratified that PowerAdSpy has arranged everything and it is all set for protecting brands’ reputation by allowing them to find the most engaging ads of their industry niche. Even a newbie brand can easily fetch ideas from best-performing ads and proceed to recreate them for their business. Our intelligence software has every essential feature to protect one’s brand reputation and we are proud of it.” says the chief spokesperson at Poweradsspy.

Additional features of PowerAdSpy includes:



Advanced search via filters for segmentation of position-wise ads. It presents the best-performing ad copies in a specific niche.

Poweradspy provides complete access to live ads, which helps users in examining real-time engagement for instant recreation. Presents propitious ad data with a few clicks. The data often undergoes several modifications according to attainable fresh statistics.

The platform also comes out on top because of a free plan that requires ZERO charges in addition to not requesting any details from credit/debit card details. Furthermore, the company is still testing on numerous integrations concerning expected cutthroat competition.

In addition to that, PowerAdSpy remains popular among users because of seasonal discounts and pricing offers. The company rolls out official news in this respect to avoid misconceptions without any fail.

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdspy is a well-known ad intelligence and research tool that embraces cutting-edge innovations to assist marketers in making the most out of advertising campaigns rather than setting out strategies on guesswork. For more information, visit- https://poweradspy.com/