Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market to reach $4.1 billion by 2026

The global cell lysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is driven mainly by increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases and growing focus on personalized medicine.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US). In 2020, Thermo Fisher Sicnetific Inc. held the leading position in the market.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The repeated purchase and high consumption, the high prevalence of diseases, and increasing funding for cell-based research are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

The mammalian cell segment accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market in 2020

By cell type, the mammalian cell market is segmented into mammalian, microbial, and other cells. The inframammary fold segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to Increasing investments in research activities to develop new disease treatments and industrial applications.

Research laboratories and institutes for the largest share of the cell lysis market in 2020

Based on end-users, the cell lysis market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories & institutes, and other end users. The research laboratories & institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market in 2020. The increasing rising government funding for cell-based research is one of the major driving factor for this market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market in 2020

Based on the region, the cell lysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as growing stem cell and cancer research activities and the expanding biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries

Covid -19 Impact On The Cell Lysis Market

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the demand for diagnostic kits and other critical care medical devices has witnessed exponential growth in the last two quarters. Currently, healthcare provider facilities across the globe are overwhelmed with patient submissions for COVID-19 screening & treatment. This has resulted in severe disruptions in clinical workflows within inpatient care facilities, leading to prioritizing critical patient care procedures by provider facilities. However, government and corporate investments have increased significantly to drive the manufacturing and supply of medical supplies required to cater to infected patients. This has pressured stakeholders to strengthen their existing manufacturing capabilities and supply chains. The life sciences industry and multinational organizations & smaller companies are working round-the-clock to meet this demand and make tests available.