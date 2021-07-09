Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Product, Services, End User and Industry Analysis

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global infection surveillance solutions market is projected to reach USD 508.8 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2016 to 2021. The market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years driven by the increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of surgeries. However, factors such as high cost of software, reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare tools, and dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to restrain the growth of the infection surveillance solutions market to a certain extent.

Geographically, the infection surveillance solutions market in North America and Europe accounted for large market shares owing to the increasing incidence of HAIs, government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditure in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region, especially Japan, China, and India, is expected to register highest growth owing to the rising incidences of HAIs, increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and rapid improvement in the health insurance sector in these countries.

In order to maintain their market shares, major players focus on new product launches, product enhancements expansions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations and acquisitions as key growth strategies. Of all these strategies, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations were the key strategies adopted by the major market players in the period of 2012 to 2016.

On the basis of product, the infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into software and services. The software segment held the largest share of the market in 2015, primarily due to higher adoption of infection surveillance software by healthcare facilities. Hospitals are the largest end users of infection surveillance solutions, followed by long-term care facilities.

Some of the prominent players in the global infection surveillance solutions market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Premier Inc. (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands,), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Medical Software (U.S.), Deb Group Ltd (U.K.), Hygreen Inc. (U.S.), RL Solutions (Canada), and TRUVEN Health Analytics (U.S.).

