Food Emulsifiers Market Emerging Growth Factors and Global Forecast to 2025

The global food emulsifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The rise in consumption of processed foods due to the rising disposable income and the increasing end-user applications of food emulsifiers are expected to drive the overall food emulsifiers market.

There is a clear shift in the food consumption pattern from unprocessed foods to processed and ultra-processed foods. Hectic lifestyles in developed nations have led to a declining trend in cooking and an increase in snacking patterns. Consumers are more inclined to buying processed foods such as breads & cereals, frozen & packaged meals, and processed meat & fish.

This has resulted into a growing market for various types of convenience foods, which, in turn, is set to drive the consumption volumes of processing ingredients, such as food emulsifiers in the food & beverage industry. Food processing ingredients such as emulsifiers are mostly utilized in products, such as bakery & confectionery, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and meat products. Food emulsifiers help enhance the volume and shelf-life of the products, while also improving their appearance.

Emulsifiers are also considered to be one of those food additives that are gradually replacing many other additives in food products, with an aim to reduce their overall fat content. Food manufacturers are increasingly using emulsifiers, to aid the reduction of bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein, or LDL) in food products, thereby increasing their usage in processed foods. For this, various food & beverage companies are now also launching new products with different blends of emulsifiers to meet consumer requirements.

Post covid-19 people have become more aware about the products they consume along with the point of origin. This has further escalated the demand for high-end products. Quality remains the chief objective in the consumer mindset with more number of people willing to invest a higher amount for the best quality product. This will also positively impact the food emulsifier market growth.

The global market for emulsifiers is dominated by large players in the food industry. These include Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), and Ingredion Incorporated (US).

