Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Market Application, Deployment Segment Trends and Challenges

The global Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Market is anticipated to reach USD 683.1 million by 2025. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) is an artificial resin developed by the polymerization of chlorotrifluoroethylene. It is extremely resilient to high chemicals and temperature. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) is mainly used for specialty applications in electrical, aerospace, and chemical industries. It is like Teflon with small change in chemical structure. PCTFE offers exclusive mixture of mechanical and physical properties.

Key Players:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Zhejiang Juhua

DuPont

HaloPolymer

Solvay

3M(Dyneon)

AkzoNobel

Allied Chemical Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) boasts of high optical transparency, non-flammability, near zero moisture absorption, and chemical resistance. Once cooled, Polychlorotrifluoroethylene gets transparent, lighter, and more elastic. The factors that drive the growth of the Polychlorotrifluoroethylene industry include increasing demand for polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) in the aerospace industry to produce valve seats, gaskets, and diaphragms because of its superior and light weight thermal resistance.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost of raw materials and comparatively lesser production volumes of PCTFE in comparison with its counterparts. Additionally, low chemical and thermal resistance as compared to low-cost replacements such as PTFE, is anticipated to hinder market growth. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The “PCTFE Films” dominated the PCTFE Market in 2017 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The usage in the pharmaceutical industry to offer moisture resistance to drugs. In addition, growing use of the product in manufacturing blister packing is anticipated to drive the demand in the years to come.

Application Outlook:

Films

Wires & Tubes

Coatings

Others

End-use Outlook:

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

The “Pharmaceutical” dominated the PCTFE industry in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. These may be because it can resist the drugs against temperature, moisture, and UV radiation. Also emerging pharmaceutical industries in developing countries as rising awareness regarding consumer health may positively influence the market in the years to come. The industry may be explored by product form as Powder, and Granule.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as increasing pharmaceutical, electronics, and aerospace industries and huge investments in R&D aimed at achieving higher performance and efficiency of the product are triggering industry development.

