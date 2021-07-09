Skin Care Products Market Regional Outlook By Service, Deployment and Organization

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Skin Care Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Skin Care Products Market size is expected to reach USD 177.15 billion by 2024. Skin care products, as the name suggests, prevents early aging, pimples & black patches, and enhances beauty. The growing demand for natural skin care products, coupled with the increasing emphasis on personal health, is the main factor driving the growth of the market in the years to come.

Key Players:

L’Oréal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Avon Products Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Incorporation

Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Kao Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Governments’ stringent regulations promoting the use of organic materials in the skin care industry are expected to boost the market growth in the next couple of years. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in the upcoming period.

In the market, various skin care products are available such as face cream and body lotion. The “face cream” segment includes skin brightening cream, sun protection cream, anti-aging cream, and others. The “face cream” segment held largest market share in 2015 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the upcoming period. The increasing importance of natural ingredients for improving skin quality, avoiding dryness, and hydrating the skin is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The “body lotion” segment includes premium body care lotion, mass body care lotion, and others.

The other factors that play an important role in the growth of skin care products market include increasing urbanization & industrialization, changing lifestyle in developing countries, rising awareness about advantages of advanced skin care products, and high investments in emerging countries. Moreover, the growing demand for sunscreens, body lotions, and organic face creams among consumers is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, limited shelf life of skin care products, presence of pseudo-natural ingredients in these products, and high cost of organic & natural ingredients used in these products are negatively impacting the growth of skin care products industry.

The probable stakeholders for market include skin care product manufacturers, raw material suppliers, distribution channels, and end-use industries. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on product, and geography.

Product Outlook:

Face cream

Skin brightening cream

Anti-Ageing cream

Sun protection cream

Body lotion

Mass body care lotion

Premium body care lotion

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2015 and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forthcoming years due to increasing demand for skin care products from developing countries such as India and China. On the other hand, North America and Europe are expected to hold the highest market share in the next couple of years. Increasing R&D investments coupled with associated technological innovations in processing and cost-effective production of skin products are expected to increase the product demand during the forecast period.

