East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast 2030

According to Fact.MR, Market Insights of East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the of Key Trends of East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging as a Service. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging and trends accelerating East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging, identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging Market – Competitive Landscape

Berry Global Group plans to acquire RPC Group for approximately US$ 6.5 billion, including refinancing RPC’s net debt. It plans to create a global plastic and recycled packaging product franchise through this acquisition.

Smurfit Kappa Group has acquired Balkanpack with an aim to expand its business in Bulgaria. Smurfit Kappa also plans to take over Vitavel, also a Bulgarian manufacturer.

Sealed Air Corporation has entered into an agreement with Kuraray America, Inc. to offer Plantic, a plant-based food packaging in the US, Mexico, and Sealed Air Corporation’s planned investment of US$24 million is underway and the production is likely to start by Q2/2020.

Key players operating in the plastic protective packaging market include Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, PREMIUMPACK GmbH, Flexopack S.A., Schur Flexibles Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg, Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P., and Buergofol GmbH.

Stretch Wrap to Find Widespread Adoption in East Asia Protective Packaging across Industries

Stretch wraps have gained high palpability as an effective packaging solution in recent years, with demand attributed to growth in palletizing and shipping activities, in line with rising purchasing power of consumers and retail activities.

Improvement in resin strength and machinery technology used in stretch wrap manufacturing is also likely to expand the application range of stretch wraps in the upcoming years. Multi-layer stretch wraps and films are also gaining popularity across various industries due to the high-strength and customization potential.

What are the Key Challenges in the East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging Market?

Sustainable sourcing of recycled materials in protective packaging remains a key challenge for the plastic protective packaging manufacturers. Moreover, stringent government regulations on plastic waste are also driving the demand of environmentally-friendly materials in protective packaging.

Increased volatility in raw material prices over the past few years has emerged as the longstanding challenge in the plastic protective packaging market. Moreover, manufacturers in plastic protective packaging market are under the constant pressure to reduce process scrap as it is difficult to recover the cost of lost material from customers.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global East Asia Plastic Protective Packaging market sales.

