Precision Viticulture Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Near Future

The Precision Viticulture Market is estimated at USD 1,014.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,546.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as an increase in focus on vineyard efficiency and productivity, increase in demand for high-quality grapes, growth in adoption of new technologies in farming for maximum profitability and production, and government support for the adoption of modern viticulture techniques. The rising need for monitoring grape quality, particularly in the developing regions, is driving the growth of the precision viticulture industry globally.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into yield monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, financial management, and others which include demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis. The yield monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share of the global market in 2016. Yield monitoring provides winegrowers information about weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers which may affect the overall grain production.

By technology, the precision viticulture market has been segmented into guidance systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology. The guidance systems segment dominated the global market with the largest share in 2016. Guidance systems include global positioning system (GPS) and geographic information system (GIS). GPS is essential for most site-specific practices wherein a specific action is recorded and positioned to use the information for future treatments. This information is provided in real-time which means that the information is provided continuously even while being in motion. Whereas the GIS could be used to assess the present field information and provide alternative management by combining and manipulating data layers to make effective decisions.

Based on product/service, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The hardware segment is categorized into two types, namely, automation & control system and sensing & monitoring devices. Global positioning system (GPS)/global navigation satellite system (GNSS) devices accounted for the largest share of all the automation & control systems as GPS receivers are among the most widely used devices in many applications such as monitoring, mapping, and variable rate application (VRA). These devices are expected to grow at an average rate owing to their wide adoption in precision farming.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global market, in terms of value, in 2016, owing to the increasing awareness about precision viticulture practices. The wide acceptance and availability of guidance systems, especially in countries such as Australia & New Zealand, China, and India along with its growth potential is the major driver contributing to the penetration of the market in the Asia Pacific precision viticulture industry.

The key players in global precision viticulture market include John Deere (US), Trimble (US), Topcon (Japan), Deveron UAS (Canada), and TeeJet Technologies (US). Other players in the market include Groupe ICV (France), Tracmap (New Zealand), QuantisLabs (Hungary), Terranis (France), Ateknea Solutions (Spain), AHA Viticulture (Australia), and AG Leader Technology (US).

