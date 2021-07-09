Sales Forecast Of Sinus Implants Market , Analysis, Latest Trends And Forecast Till 2028, Fact.MR Research

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Sinus Implants market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Sinus Implants market as well as the factors responsible for such a Sinus Implants Market growth.

Market Overview

Growth of sinus implants market can be attributed towards increasing demand for minimally invasive techniques and promising reimbursement scenario for the sinus procedures, especially in the developed regions.

ENT clinics are expected to drive revenue growth of sinus implants market on account of increasing preference of patients towards treatments in ENT clinics, cost-effectiveness and faster recovery time.

North America is anticipated to hold lion’s share in sinus implants market prominently owing to growing geriatric population and increasing adoption of innovative and new technologies amongst otolaryngologists and ENT surgeons.

Asia-Pacific is expected to prove lucrative for sinus implants market owing to improving standard of living, rising medical tourism, large population base and growing prevalence of the sinus-related diseases.

Sinus Implants Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global Sinus Implants Market has been segmented on the basis of component, end user, and geography.

Based on implant type, global Sinus Implants market is segmented as below:

Non-drug-releasing implants

Drug-releasing implants

Based on end user, global Sinus Implants market is segmented as below:

Hospital

ENT Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Sinus Implants Sales research study analyses Sinus Implants market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

Geographically, global sinus implants market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America & Europe region would witness double digits growth owing to shift in trend of hospital based FESS procedure to physician’s office.

Another reason behind the lucrative growth opportunity of sinus implant market is increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis which is anticipated to promote the growth of FESS procedure in the North America & European region.

Medical tourism in ASEAN countries would be the key success factor for the growth of sinus implant market. The lower cost of FESS surgery over US/EU countries makes Asia region a favorable destination for FESS surgery.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Sinus Implants Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Sinus Implants industry research report includes detailed Sinus Implants market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Sinus Implants Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Sinus Implants manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Some of the players identified in global Sinus Implants market include Intersect ENT, Inc. In Dec 2017, the company had received FDA approval for its SINUVA Sinus Implant indicated for nasal polyps treatment, in patients (above 18 years) who have undergone ethmoid sinus surgery. The approval was supported by the clinical outcome of 400 patients including RESOLVE II pivotal study.

