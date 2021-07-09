Acorn Kitchen & Bath Brings Style with a Bathroom Remodel in Rochester, MI

Rochester, MI, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — Acorn Kitchen & Bath is pleased to announce they bring style to any home with a bathroom remodel Rochester MI. Their professional team designs a beautiful, functional bathroom based on each client’s specifications to ensure they have a bathroom they can appreciate.

The bathroom remodel team at Acorn Kitchen & Bath can help clients choose the best fixtures, vanity, sink, and other features to improve functionality and make the best use of available space. They understand the importance of the bathroom to the home and strive to help their clients get a bathroom with a relaxing atmosphere. Their team takes a modern approach to bathroom remodels in Rochester, MI, with various color palettes and collections to suit each client’s unique taste.

With one of the most extensive bathroom remodel showrooms, Acorn Kitchen & Bath helps each homeowner create a bathroom that blends in with the style of the rest of the home and improves the way the room is used. Their team uses the highest quality materials for excellent workmanship with prompt turnaround times. Clients can count on the team to complete every remodel as quickly as possible without sacrificing quality.

Anyone interested in learning about bathroom remodel options in Rochester, MI, can find out more by visiting the Acorn Kitchen & Bath website or by calling 1-248-335-0111.

About Acorn Kitchen & Bath: Acorn Kitchen & Bath is a leading kitchen and bathroom remodeling company serving Rochester, Bloomfield, Clarkston, Birmingham, Troy, and Oakland County, MI. Their professional team helps homeowners make the best choices to improve beauty and functionality in their homes. They take great pride in providing a high quality of service using the best materials.

Company: Acorn Kitchen & Bath
Address: 111 S. Telegraph Road
City: Pontiac
State: MI
Zip code: 48341
Telephone number: 1-248-335-0111

