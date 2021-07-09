Inflatable Sleds Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence On Growth In 2018 To 2028, Fact.MR Report

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Inflatable Sleds market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Inflatable Sleds market as well as the factors responsible for such a Inflatable Sleds Market growth.

Inflatable Sleds Market: Introduction

The increasing preference towards snow-based recreational activities in North America and Europe, together with the demand for compact-sized equipment have driven the need for inflatable sleds.

Average spending by recreational activity enthusiasts has increased by 0.3X over the past five years for all sports, whereas, for snow-based sports, it is approximately 0.4X in North America and Europe.

Inflatable sleds, also known as snow tubes, generally come in a round-shaped tube, or sometimes toboggan length. These are prepared from heavy gauge PVC material, and includes crack-resistant additives to protect the sleds, thus ensuring long life. Inflatable sleds with rugged handles are preferred over handle sleds, as these render more safety.

Properly inflated sleds act as hard plastic, and thus, help in easy gliding. Also, it is advised to inflate sleds at higher altitudes only, as there are high chances of losing air if inflated at home.

The Demand of Inflatable Sleds Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Inflatable Sleds Market development during the forecast period.

Inflatable Sleds Market: Segmentation

The global inflatable sleds market is segmented on the basis of seating capacity, price range, sales channel, buyer type, and region.

On the basis of seating capacity, the global inflatable sleds market is segmented into single seating and multiple seating.

Based on price range, the inflatable sleds market is categorized as economic range, mid range, and premium range. These inflatable sleds are delivered to customers

sales channels like sports variety stores, specialty stores, modern trade channels like hypermarkets/ supermarkets, third-party online channels, direct to customer channels, etc.

This direct to customer channel can be either institutional, online, or independent outlets. However, owing to the preference of end users towards e-Commerce,

prominent players in the market are focused on enhancing their digital platforms so as to directly cater to customer demands, thereby escalating their profitability margins. The buyers of these inflatable sleds include individuals, institutional buyers, and promotional purpose buyers.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Inflatable Sleds Sales research study analyses Inflatable Sleds market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

North America is anticipated to dominate the global inflatable sleds market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific, led by China, is projected to witness significant growth in the inflatable sleds market.

The rising interest in winter sports twinned with growth in snow-based recreational facilities like tube parks in different Asian countries is expected to surge the sales of inflatable sleds during the forecast period.

Also, a successful bid from China to host the Winter Olympics 2022 can create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future. Europe is likely to witness moderate growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Inflatable Sleds Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Inflatable Sleds industry research report includes detailed Inflatable Sleds market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Inflatable Sleds Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Inflatable Sleds manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Moreover, besides introducing innovations in inflatable sleds such as improving material quality, durable valves, reinforced handles, etc., some manufacturers are also focusing on integrating these sleds with other features, like incorporating LEDs in inflatable sleds in order to sustain in this highly fragmented market.

Tier III players expected to hold a lion’s share in the inflatable sleds market, with a majority of the manufacturers operating locally. China accounts for a major share in the production of inflatable sleds.

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global inflatable sleds market are Airhead Sports Group, Blue Wave Sports Inc., Paricon Inc., EMSCO Group, Sunkid GmbH, Shenzhen Fanrefond Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Hengxin Sports Manufacture Ltd., Poolmaster Inc., etc.

