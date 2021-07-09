Nutrien (Canada) and Yara International (Norway) are the Key Players in the Secondary Macronutrients Market

Chicago, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The secondary macronutrients market is estimated to reach a value of USD 30.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 37.12 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2017. The market is driven by the need for increasing the yields of crops and the growing demand for high-value crops.

The secondary macronutrients market, based on nutrient, has been segmented into sulfur, magnesium, and calcium. Calcium occupied the largest share in the market as it is consumed in large amounts during the growing stage of the crop. Also, it is the most important nutrient that is required by crops and helps to strengthen cell walls and reduce bruising and disease in fruit & vegetable crops.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45874881

The secondary macronutrients market, by formulation, has been segmented into liquid and dry. Due to the extended shelf life of granular fertilizers, it helps to provide nutrition to plants over an extended period; it is also cost-effective when compared to liquid fertilizers; hence, the dry formulation segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017.

The secondary macronutrients market, by application method, has been segmented into solid application and liquid application. Liquid application occupied the largest share due to the high adoption of fertigation and foliar applications. Under liquid application, fertigation is the most-widely adopted application method, followed by foliar application. Farmers mainly prefer liquid application due to its efficacy and savings on labor costs.

The secondary macronutrients market, by crop type, has been segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others (turf, forages, ornamental crops, stimulant crops, and sugar crops). The fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017, due to the increased demand for high-quality fruits & vegetables.

Increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are the factors fueling the demand for secondary macronutrients in Asia Pacific. The major crops produced in this region include rice, wheat, and fruits & vegetables. Also, the presence of major players such as Nufarm (Australia), Coromandel International (India), and Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals (India) supports the growth of the secondary macronutrients market in this region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Nutrien (Canada), Yara International (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), and K+S (Germany).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=45874881

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441