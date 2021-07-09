Food-Grade Gases Market worth $9.3 billion by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food-grade gases market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025. Changing consumer preferences toward convenient packaging and the growing number of microbreweries across all regions are some of the factors that are driving the market.

The key players profiled in the food-grade gases market include The Linde Group& Praxair, Inc. (Germany), Air Products & Chemicals, Inc (US), Air Liquide (France), The Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan), Wesfarmers Ltd. (Australia), SOL Group (Italy), Gulf Cryo (Kuwait), Air Water, Inc. (Japan), Massy Group (Caribbean), PT Aneka Industri (Indonesia), National Gases Limited (Pakistan), SIAD (Italy), Cryogenic Gases (US), Les Gaz Industriels Ltd. (East Africa), Aditya Air Products (India), Sidewinder Dry Ice & Gas (South Africa), Axcel Gases (India), Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd (China), Yingde Gas Group Ltd (China), Siddhi Vinayak Industrial Gases Pvt Ltd (India), American Welding & Gas (US), Ijsbariek Strombeek N.V (Belgium), Air Source Industries (US), and Purity Cylinder Gases Inc. (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing Number of Microbreweries Across all Regions

Carbon dioxide is used for the carbonation of beers and renders a sparkle and tangy taste while also preventing spoilage. Large-scale breweries typically install CO2 reclamation equipment in their breweries that capture the carbon dioxide generated during fermentation process. According to The Brewers of Europe, the European beer production in 2017 reached its eight-year high. The growing number of independent and microbreweries wis contributing to the growth of market.

Restraints: Strict Government Regulations to Meet Quality Standards

Legislations have been sanctioned in most countries in North America and Europe to protect food products from spoilage and contamination due to inferior manufacturing and refrigerated storage processes. Therefore, each country has appointed agencies to inspect consumer health issues and also inspect the type of material used to make sure they are safe for food & beverage operations. Also, by law, all gas cylinders supplied for beverage manufacturers must have a product traceability label on the gas cylinder, valve, or valve guard. Food-grade gas manufacturers need to abide by these laws.

Opportunities: Increasing Number of New Food & Beverage Product Developments

Consumers are increasingly demanding food products that are healthy, convenient, natural, and sustainable. This has forced food and beverage manufacturers to formulate new and innovative products accordingly. New products, new variety line extensions, new packaging, and new formulations are the marketing strategies adopted by food & beverage manufacturers. As new products are increasingly being launched, the need for packaging and storage of these products increases. The use of food-grade gases will serve as a significant opportunity for manufacturers.

Challenges: Safe & Proper Handling of Food-grade gases

Food-grade gases must be controlled and readily available at the point of use, and the means of delivery is critically important to ensure system compatibility and safe transportation. A variety of storage containers are used for this purpose such as bulk containers, cryogenic cylinders, gas cylinders, and glass bottles. All the storage containers require safe and proper handling of the stored gases is essential. This is a major challenge faced by food-grade gases manufacturers, in order to prevent hazard and environment risks associated with these food-grade gases.

The carbon dioxide segment is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of value, by type

Based on type, the food-grade gases market is segmented into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, and others. The carbon dioxide segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020 as carbon dioxide is used for almost all major applications like packaging, freezing & chilling, and carbonation.

Further, carbon dioxide is being used in the softening of water to avoid corrosion problems in long water distribution lines and also in producing potable drinking water. Due to the huge demand from the microbreweries and other carbonated beverage manufacturers, the carbon dioxide segment holds the largest market share.

The beverages segment, by end-use, is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the food-grade gases market

By end-use, the food-grade gases market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products; dairy & frozen products; beverages; fruits & vegetables; convenience food products; bakery & confectionery products; and others. The beverages segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the use of large volumes of food-grade gases, especially carbon dioxide and nitrogen, for carbonation and blanketing. As the demand for carbonated beverages increases, there is a simultaneous growth in the market for food-grade gases.

North America is projected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for packaged food in the region

North America accounts for a 33.1% share of the food-grade gases market in 2019. The large beverage industry and the rising trends of microbreweries create a huge demand for carbon dioxide in the North American region, with the US being the largest and fastest growing market. Also, because of the presence of highly organized retail chains and cold chain infrastructure, the North American region holds the largest market share in the market. Further, the increasing preferences for on-the-go meals than conventional home-cooked meals and the growing demand for bakery and confectionery have led to a significant increase in the demand for food-grade gases in North America.

