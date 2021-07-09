Chocolate Flavored Milk to Surpass Revenues Worth US$ 10,000 Mn by 2022-end

By 2020-end, the sales of flavored milk is projected to exceed US$ 50,000 Mn in revenues. The market is estimated to register a low single-digit CAGR through 2022. The global flavored milk market is at its nascent stage. Consumption of flavored milk is observed to be relatively lower than other drinks. However, the market will gain an uptick in the near future on the back of health benefits associated with flavored milk. A recent trend being witnessed around the world is the surge in the vegan population. The vegan diet is being adopted by consumers as an ethical concern regarding animals. People with a vegan diet oppose the consumption of food items derived from animals including dairy products, eggs, and leather among others. Consumption of milk witnessed a decline of about 25% in Canada, owing to the hike in the vegan population in 2015. This factor is expected to substantially impact the growth of the global market for flavored milk.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=137

However, positive consumer perceptions regarding various health benefits associated with the consumption of flavored milk are impacting its demand across the globe. Vendors of flavored milk are concentrating on the expansion of their product portfolio by adopting key strategies such as the introduction of new flavors in order to gain consumer interest. For instance – Lewis Road Creamery launched coffee & vanilla-flavored milk in 2015, and Prairie Dairy Farms introduced two new flavored milk in March 2016. Good packaging results in a longer shelf-life of products while serving as a platform for marketing the products. Flavored milk producers are shifting their focus towards attractive packaging for increasing the visibility of their product, and leveraging consumer curiosity to attract their attention. Fonterra, a flavored milk producer, introduced triple-layered bottles for the packaging of its flavored milk. The inside and outside layers are opaque, and the middle layer is coated with black color for blocking radiations of light, which in turn enhances the shelf-life of flavored milk.

Key Trends of Flavored Milk Market

Chocolate flavored milk will remain sought-after among consumers in the market, with sales poised to surpass revenues worth US$ 10,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Tin & can packaging will remain preferred for flavored milk in the global market. Sales of tin & can package flavored milk are anticipated to account for nearly US$ 20,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

During 2017 to 2022, Europe will remain dominant in the global market for flavored milk and will account for more than one-fourth market share in terms of revenues.

Flavored milk sales are expected to register the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) through 2022.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=137

Based on sales channels, traditional grocery retailers will remain dominant in the global market for flavored milk, with sales projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022.

Market Taxonomy

Flavor Chocolate

Coffee

Rose

Vanilla

Strawberry

Other Flavor Packaging Carton

Glass Bottle

PET Bottle

Tin and Can Sales Channel Modern Grocery Retail

Traditional Grocery Retail

Non-Grocery Retail

Other Retail channels

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/137

Key market players mentioned in Fact.MR’s report is Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Danone, National Dairy Development Board, Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Dean Foods Company, and Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/12/1999606/0/en/E-tailing-Trend-Shaping-Non-alcoholic-Wine-Market-Europe-Generates-2-5th-of-Demand-Reports-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com