Owing to the rising trend of the athleisure wear in offices and casual occasions as well, the activewear market is likely to experience a propelling growth throughout the forecast period. The rising disposable income of the consumers and the rise in awareness among consumers about health and fitness fuels the growth of the global market for activewear. Additionally, an upsurge in the active participation of youth and aged people in the physical and sports activities, leads to an increase in the demand for activewear as well.

However, the increase in the number of fake and counterfeit products adversely impacts the growth of the global activewear market. Increasing sports camps and empowerment initiative and campaigns also drives the overall sales in the activewear market.

Activewear for Women Likely to Create Remunerative Opportunities for the Market

The global activewear market can be segmented based on type, fabric, and consumer orientation. On the basis of type, the global activewear market can be segmented into ready to wear, fashion outer, pants & T-shirts, wet suits & swimwear, shoes, and fashion brands.

Based on the fabric, the global market for activewear can be segmented into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others.

Based on the consumer orientation, the global activewear market can be segmented into men and women. Geographically, the Activewear market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Important doubts related to the Activewear Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Activewear market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Research & Developments Related to the Innovative Fabrics to Fuel the Growth of the Activewear Market

The key players in the market are investing in significant efforts and money to develop fabrics which are easy to dry and wash, resistant to shrinkage, and wrinkles, which is likely to boost the global activewear market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players prevailing in the activewear market are Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., Gap Inc., Nike, Inc., North Face, Inc., Puma SE, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, among others.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

