Europe’s Women’s Bicycle Market Reach US$ 2.6 Bn Value by the End of 2022

Increasing association of cycling activities with healthy lifestyles continues to promote the use of bicycles among consumers, particularly women. Hectic workloads, sedentary jobs and lack of outdoor exposure urge women to hop on their bicycles, and take a ride across the neighborhood, or even the countryside. Baskets attached at the front of women’s bicycles add that chic quotient which we miss in regular bicycles. Apart from being convenient than walking or jogging, women’s bicycles are also gaining traction improving the body metabolism. Increasing entry of women in global sports industry is also propelling the demand for women’s bicycles as a key tool for general regulation of health among female athletes.

A recent report published by Fact.MR reveals that women’s bicycles have been in vogue for years. But, in the years to come, the global demand for women’s bicycles is expected to tread at a sluggish pace. Availability of other convenient options for commuting short distances, coupled with higher preference of women to exercise bike or gym bike for maintaining health, is lowering the need for this outdoorsy vehicle.

According to Fact.MR, the sales of women’s bicycles will propel at a moderate pace, bringing in revenues just over US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2022. Following insights will offer a comprehensive outlook on the future of global women’s bicycle market for the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Key Trends of Women’s Bicycle Market

Considering the availability of resource, strict laws curbing the use of emission vehicles for short-distance commute, and increasing proliferation of healthy lifestyle, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is estimated to remain the largest market for women’s bicycles through 2022.

Hybrid bicycles are expected to be the top-selling product in global women’s bicycle market. In 2017, more than 40% of women’s bicycles sold in the world will be hybrid. Demand for road bikes will also be steady, however, sport bicycles are expected to lose traction in the view of rising proclivity to stationary exercise bikes.

Towards the end of 2022, the demand for electric bicycles will gain momentum across the global women’s bicycle market. Currently, more than 80% of global women’s bicycle market is dominated by sales of conventional bicycles.

A majority of women will prefer buying mid-priced bicycles, particularly to manage recurrent repair costs caused by infrequent use.

Europe’s women’s bicycle market will reach US$ 2.6 Bn value by the end of 2022, becoming a lucrative region, followed by North America. Demand for women’s bicycle in these regions is slated to grow on the backdrop of increasing adoption of cycling for maintaining healthy lifestyles.

The report also projects that global sales of women’s bicycle through independent outlets will procure nearly US$ 3.5 Bn revenues by the end of 2022. Direct-to-customer brand stores will also be viewed as lucrative distribution outlets for women’s bicycle across the globe.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Road Bicycle

Sports Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle Technology Conventional

Electric Pricing Low Range

Mid-Range

Premium Range

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of women’s bicycles in the global market, which include Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Tube Investments of India Limited, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited, Tandem Group plc, Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Accell Group N.V.

