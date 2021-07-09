Rising Awareness Regarding Benefits of Swimming Fueling Sales of Women’s Swimwear

With rise in swimming activities across the world, demand for women’s swimwear has seen steady increase over the past decade. High demand for polyester and nylon swimsuits, especially tank suits, is aiding market growth. As per Fact.MR analysis, the sales of women’s swimwear market is forecast to expand at over 3% CAGR through 2031.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization in February 2020, an estimated 320,000 people died from drowning in 2016, making drowning a major public health problem, worldwide, while in 2015, injuries accounted for over 9% of total global morbidity. As more people are becoming aware of such risks of not knowing swimming, they are getting inclined to adopt it as a basic life-saving skill.

Also, various campaigns and initiatives for spreading awareness regarding the benefits of swimming are working in favor of manufacturers. For instance, in America, a new ‘Red Cross Campaign’ was launched by America Red Cross in 2020 in order to reduce drowning rates by 50% in 50 cities over the next 3 to 5 years.

Key Trends of Women’s Swimwear Market

Tank suits to remain the most sought-after type over the forecast period, with nearly one-fourth market share.

Polyester, followed by nylon, are the most widely-used fabric types, for manufacturing swimwear, accounting for two-third total production.

Mid-price women’s swimwear to exhibit hegemony throughout the forecast period, commanding nearly half of overall demand.

Sport outlets will maintain the lead among the distribution channels, at over 40% market share.

The United States holds nearly 90% of the market share of the world’s second-largest market – North America.

Germany remains the epicentre of the world’s largest market for women’s swimwear – Europe, with a market share of more than 32%.

Japan and South Korea remains lucrative for manufacturers.

Some of the other countries performing well in the global women’s swimwear market are Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and China.

Women’s Swimwear Market Segmentation by Category

Product

One-piece Swimsuits

Tank Suits

Sling Bikinis

Pretzel Suit s

Monokinis

Maillots

Two-piece Swimsuits

Knee Skin

Body Skin

Racerback

Fabric

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Spandex

PBT

Pricing

Low-price Swimwear

Mid-price Swimwear

Premium-price Swimwear

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global women’s swimwear market is fragmented in nature, and thriving on key players. As competition is getting stronger with a surge in demand, key players are diversifying their products with emphasis on the quality of their products.

For instance,

American Apparel, Inc. launched its new extensive range of women’s swimwear – One Piece Sweat Proof Swimwear, Bikinis, and others, in 2020.

Diana Sport launched its new range of women’s swimwear – Diana Wenda Swim Suit, Diana Women’s French Costume, Diana Trixia Swim-Suit, and others, in 2020.

