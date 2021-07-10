Flower Powder Market Anticipated To Create Considerable Opportunities Through 2018 To 2026

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Flower Powder market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Flower Powder market as well as the factors responsible for such a Flower Powder Market growth.

Market Overview

Flower powders continue to prove a boon for pharmacy, food and cosmetic industries, on the back of their rich medical properties coupled with impressive commercial value.

Mahua flowers, when consumed in the form of flower powder, act as an astringent to cure colitis and diarrhea, whereas, another commonly adopted flower powder is hibiscus flower powder has been witnessing hefty clamor in the market for its high effectiveness and thinning properties.

Furthermore, passion flower powder holds extensive benefits for this calmness-deprived world, as passion flower powder is cooling to the body, calms the mind, and soothes spirit by quelling disquietude, and delivers relaxation and stress reduction.

Flower powder has been eaten as a part of human diet since ancient times, as flower powders are rich in medicinal properties and hence beneficial for human health.

The consumption of flower and its form has been reported from the centuries. The flower which is commercialized in the form of powder includes violet, rose, monks cress, jasmine, and others which are consumed as ingredients in different meals, foodstuffs, salads, and drinks.

Global Flower Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of source, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

Rose

Jasmine

Violet

Monks Cress

Others

On the basis of application, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverages Dairy Meat and poultry Dressings and marinades Snacks Soft drinks Tea and herbal drinks Others

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Flower Powder Sales research study analyses Flower Powder market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

In European countries like U.K, Germany, the most common application of flower powder includes in the preparation of hot beverages, and flower teas.

The advantage of flower powder in the tea, as the tea made up of flower powder does not contain stimulant drugs such as caffeine and theobromine, which are useful for the consumers who suffer from the side effect of caffeine. The flower powder is widely used in the cosmetics industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global flower powder market are Alkaloids Corporation, All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd, Arjuna Natural Extracts Limited, Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Cosmark Pty Ltd., Döhler GmbH, Firmenich, Indena S.p.A., James Finlay Limited, Kalsec Inc., K.Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Kangcare Bioindustry Co.,ltd., Kuber Impex Limited, Lehmann&Voss&Co., Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., Naturex SA among others.

Key Product Launches in Flower Powder Market

In May 2013, Pure Health, Austin, TX, has introduced eight new powerful superfood-based supplements and teas that can provide health and wellness support. Nature’s Relief Tea supports healthy digestion and regularity with a blend of senna leaf, peppermint leaf, licorice root, hibiscus flower and more.

Opportunities for Flower Powder Market Participants

The flower powder market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of flower powder variants. Catering the growing demand for flower powder containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth.

Flower powder containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

