Omposite Or Multi-durometer Blade : Biggest Innovation In Squeegees Market , Fact.MR Research

A primary factor driving the squeegee market is the rapidly growing printing industry in the developing regions. Since squeegees are affordable and user-friendly, it is one of the first few products that is picked for cleaning purposes.

Natural rubber possesses poor abrasion resistance and poor resistance to strong solvents, which is a crucial restraint for the natural rubber-based squeegees. Increasing urbanization and emerging economies in the developing regions drive the growth of squeegees market.

Global Squeegee Market: Segmentation

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Rubber

Neoprene

Polyurethane

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of hardness as:

Soft (60A)

Medium (70A)

Hard (80A)

Extra-hard (90A)

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of squeegee profile as:

Square edge

Square edge with rounded corners

Rounded edge

Double Sided beveled edge

Single Beveled edge

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Cleaning Glass Window Floor Street

Printing and photography

Pasting Pad pasting Wallpaper pasting



The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of the sales channel as:

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Modern Trade

Other sales channel

Important doubts related to the Squeegee Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Squeegee market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Squeegee Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the squeegee market are:

Haviland Corporation

Lidco

Midwest Rubber

Flexaust

Tennant

Other key players

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

