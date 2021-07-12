Full-body Scanners Market worth $485 million by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Full-body Scanners Market by End-Use Sector (Transport, Critical Infrastructure), Technology (X-ray, Millimeter Wave), Output (Single View, Dual View, 3D), Detection (Manual, Automatic), Component (Hardware, Software), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 276 million in 2020 to USD 485 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increase in passenger footfall at airports and high spending on prison security. The growing demand for increasing security measures at airports and prisons is increasing the demand for full-body scanners.

Based on end-use sector, the critical infrastructure segment is projected to lead the full-body scanners market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use sector, the critical infrastructure segment is expected to lead the market in 2020 and is expected to continue to lead till 2025. As per Gov.uk, in 2019, the UK government allocated USD 122 million to prison improvements. This investment will target all types of crime in prison that are possible due to the smuggling of contraband, such as weapons, drugs, mobile phones, and other illegal objects. The government plans to procure airport-style security, including x-ray scanners and metal detectors. The adoption of full-body scanners in government facilities such as court houses is also increasing; this collectively is growing the demand for full-body scanners in critical infrastructure.

Based on technology, the millimeter wave segment of the full-body scanners market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into x-ray and millimeter wave. Millimeter wave has a wider end use base as it does not use x-rays, which penetrate the body; frequent exposure can cause health issues. Millimeter wave scanners see wide-scale installation in place of x-ray backscatter scanners. Backscatter systems have the drawback of emitting low-energy x-rays that bounce off a passengers body, which increases the possibility of cancer, and other skin diseases in the human body.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the full-body scanners market during the forecast period

The US has the highest number of airports and prisons in North America. The US was one of the early adopters of full-body scanners at airports. Growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading manufacturers of full-body scanners such as Leidos Security Detection & Automation (US), ADANI (US), Tek 84 Inc. (US), Liberty Defense (Canada) and Rapiscan Systems (US). The US also has the most number of prisoners and prisons and hence, spends a significant amount on prison improvement and security.

Major players operating in the full-body scanners market are Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), ADANI (US), Rapiscan Systems (US), Westminster International Ltd. (UK), Nuctech Co (China), Leidos Security Detection & Automation (US), Tek 84 Inc. (US), OD Security (The Netherlands), Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc. (US), Braun & Company Ltd (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), C.E.I.A. SpA (US), and Canon U.S.A. Inc. (US), among others.

