Coloplast (Denmark) and ConvaTec (UK) are the Key Players in the Bowel Management Systems Market

The global bowel management systems market is projected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2023 from USD 1.74 billion in 2018 and, at a CAGR of 3.5%. Growth in the bowel management systems market is mainly driven by factors such as the expanding target patient population, the rapidly growing geriatric population, availability of technologically advanced bowel management products, and the favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries.

Key Players:

The key market players in the bowel management systems market are: Coloplast (Denmark), Medtronic (Ireland), Hollister (US), and ConvaTec (UK)

An analysis of market developments between 2015 and 2018 revealed that growth strategies such as product launches and approvals, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the bowel management systems market. Among these, product launches and approvals were the most widely adopted growth strategies.

As of 2017, Coloplast (Denmark) is the key player in the global bowel management systems market. The company’s growth in the bowel management systems market is supported by its strong pipeline of products, sustained cost discipline, and adoption of new growth strategies to enhance its product portfolio based on new technologies available in the market. The company’s large share of the market was also supported by the launch of its SenSura Mio product portfolio in various important markets and the acquisitions of various regional players in the continence and ostomy market.

As of 2017, ConvaTec (UK) is among the key manufacturers of bowel management systems. The company markets a comprehensive product portfolio of ostomy systems, accessories, and fecal incontinence products to address customer needs and preferences.

As of 2017, Hollister (US) holds a significant share in the global bowel management market owing to its targeted product portfolio of bowel care products, which serves as an important factor for its future growth. The company is focusing on expanding its presence across the globe through various inorganic strategies. In May 2018, the company established a new distribution center in Oud Gastel, in the Netherlands. This new center is aimed at catering to the growing customer needs and it will help the company strengthen its presence in the European region. Thus, with the growing efforts of the company to expand its critical care segment, the company is expected to witness growth in the bowel management systems market in the coming years.

“The home care segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.”

Factors such as the significant usage and growing adoption of bowel management products in home care settings, need for device replacement on a regular basis, and rising incidence of chronic disorders are expected to support the growth of the home care segment during the forecast period

“The RoW is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

The Rest of the World (RoW) comprises countries in Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Chile), the Middle East (including Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and Iraq), and Africa (including South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, and Nigeria). Rising market growth can be attributed to the growing target patient population, the ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and initiatives to enhance patient awareness.

