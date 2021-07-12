Fiber Optic Preform Market Prominent Players, Recent Developments and Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fiber Optic Preform Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global fiber optic preform market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.66 billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 19.6% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of innovations being carried out in the technology of fiber optics to serve the surging demand for good network infrastructure across the telecom sector.

Key Players:

Corning Incorporated

Optical Cable Corporation

Sterlite Technologies Limited

OFS Fitel, LLC

Prysmian Group

AFL

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD

Fujikura

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Growth Drivers:

High-speed data transmission can be done with the optical fibers that are produced by these preforms. These fibers consist of fiber cables that are transparent and are made from silica, plastics, and good quality glass. They follow the total internal light reflection principle. The fiber optics enhances the operations like illumination and transmission of light, flexible bundling, and in delivery systems of the lasers. R&D is being carried out for technological development of optical fiber has led to many innovations and has enabled the usage of such fibers across industries like medical, oil & gas, defense, and utilities.

The network of optical fibers is majorly used in information technology and telecommunication industries. The need for network infrastructure development has surged the demand for such fiber optic cables. Moreover, the shifting trend towards the usage of communication networks having higher bandwidth is anticipated to boost the demand for optics thereby driving the market of optic preforms.

Rapid advances being made in terms of technology have paved the way for launching of the fifth generation fiber optic that is based on the concept of DWDM (Dense Wave Division Multiplexing). Further, the surging usage of smart devices, mobile phones, tablets, and laptops is expected to create a huge amount of data thereby generating the demand for such optical fibers.

End User Outlook:

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Railways

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest share of around 67.0% across the global market and is expected to grow with a significant pace in the upcoming years. In 2017, China had produced 7.55 kt (kilotons) optical fiber preform. But, there aroused a 1.75 kt gap owing to the failure of catering the demand.

Further, the gap of supply-demand would get widen as the demand would grow in the upcoming years. Moreover, the output and demand for such preforms is projected to reach up to 20.2 and 19.4 kt by 2023 respectively.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted the fiber optic preform market. As the key manufacturers and raw material suppliers are located across China, hindrance in their supply chain has severely impacted the semiconductor industry. Thus, several manufacturers have started shifting their manufacturing facilities outside China. Moreover, the imposition of work from home policies has reduced the organizational demand for fiber optic cables and other semiconductor devices. But, increasing residential demand for higher bandwidth internet connection owing to the emergence of online education and work from home policies are expected to propel the market growth to some extent over the forecasted period.

