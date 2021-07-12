Snack Pellet Equipment Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Snack Pellet Equipment Market Product Type (Potato-Based, Corn-Based, Rice-Based, Tapioca-Based, Multigrain-Based), Form (2D, Tridimensional, Die-Faced), Equipment Type (Extrusion, Mixing, Cutting, Drying, Frying, Seasoning), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The snack pellet equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 1.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019. Due to busy lifestyles and professional commitments, individuals have limited time to prepare food at home. The snack pellet market is driven by the increasing need for convenience foods due to the busy lifestyles of consumers. Thus, increasing consumer preference for processed foods indirectly contributes to the growing demand for snack pellets as they require less time and efforts to prepare. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the snack pellet equipment market.

The extrusion segment is estimated to dominate the global snack pellet equipment market in 2019.

By equipment type, the extrusion segment is estimated to dominate the global market in 2019. The food industry requires high-quality and reliable equipment with advanced functionalities to produce effective results and satisfy the needs of consumers. Manufacturers in the snack pellet extrusion market are mainly focusing on producing various forms of snack pellets for their customers globally. With the advancements in technology, the designs of extrusion screws have improved over the years with new innovations. The two major types of extrusion equipment are single-screw extruder and twin-screw extruder. The demand for these screws remains high due to their enhanced productivity and ability to manufacture snack pellets of high-quality at low cost. At the design stage of the extrusion process, it is crucial to evaluate the performance of the screw.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136666490

The 2D segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019.

By form, the 2D segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2019. The 2D form of snack pellets witnesses significant demand among individuals globally. The 2D snack pellet equipment plant consists of machines such as cooking, perforation unit, a laminating system, cooling systems, cutting unit, pre-drying zone, and frying system. This equipment sets the 2D shape and helps in forming the uniform thickness of the snack pellets. The 2D form of snack pellets is used to obtain snack pellets in various shapes such as twist pellets, round shape pellets, flower shape pellets, and star shape pellets. Thus, the increasing consumer preference for enhanced designs in snack pellet drives the growth of the 2D segment.

North America is estimated to dominate the snack pellet equipment market in 2019.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019. The North American region witnesses the presence of various established snack pellet manufacturing companies that are increasing their production capacity due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks. This is projected to create an opportunity for manufacturers in the snack pellet equipment market to expand in North America. Busy lifestyles of consumers reduce the time available for homemade snacks; this increases the demand for convenience foods. In addition, increasing health consciousness and concerns for food safety have encouraged the production of light and convenient snack foods such as snack pellets. These factors are projected to drive the snack pellet equipment market during the forecast period.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=136666490

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the snack pellet equipment market. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Clextral (France), GEA Group (Germany), Buhler AG (Switzerland), N.P. & Company, Inc. (Japan), Kiremko B.V. (Netherlands), JAS Enterprises (India), Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery (India), Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AC Horn Manufacturing (US), Jinan Dayi Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd (China), Mutchall Engineering Pvt. Ltd (India), and Radhe Equipments India (India).

Key questions addressed by the report: