Sales of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market to Exceed US$ 45,000 Mn by 2026-end

A new report collated by Fact.MR projects the global big data analytics in healthcare market to exhibit a high double-digit CAGR through the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Over US$ 45,000 Mn revenues will be reaped from worldwide sales of big data analytics in the healthcare market by 2026-end.

Big Data Analytics to Boost Precision Medicine Research

Precision medicine holds potential to shift from the one-size-fits-all approach toward using patient-specific therapeutics by using large amount of data gathered from tools including genomics, mobile biometric sensors, and smartphone apps.

Health data is enabling doctors in building predictive models and better patient profiles for more effective anticipation, diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. In addition, partnerships and collaborations between healthcare organizations and researchers have resulted into the development of data pools, which can be used for constructing better personalized healthcare models. Such new capabilities are yet at a nascent phase, and big data capabilities & policies are expected to expand for enabling patient data to constantly inform health research.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the fast-expanding as well as the most remunerative market for big data analytics in healthcare. North America and Europe will also remain lucrative regions for expansion of the market, with revenues projected to increase at an approximately equal CAGR through 2026. The markets in Latin America and Japan will reflect a relatively higher CAGR than those in North America and Europe, although accounting for relatively lower revenues during the forecast period.

Healthcare provider is expected to remain the dominant spender in the global big data analytics in healthcare market. However, revenues from healthcare payer will increase at a significantly higher CAGR than those from healthcare provider during 2017 to 2026.

CRM analytics is expected to remain preferred among tools for big data analytics in healthcare, followed by financial analytics and production reporting. Sales of visual analytics will exhibit the fastest expansion through 2026, based on tool type.

Access operational information is anticipated to remain the largest application of big data analytics in healthcare, in terms of revenues.

Although on-premises deployment will remain sought-after in the market, sales of cloud-based deployment will register a relatively faster expansion through 2026.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Spender Type Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

In this highly competitive market, healthcare settings are expected to be the highest gainers. In current market scenario, vendors are increasingly competing to outdo the others, and focusing more on offering innovative healthcare services. Key companies profiled by Fact.MR’s report include Denodo Technologies Inc., Alteryx, SAP SE, SAS Instiute, Infosys, Cisco Systems Inc., Zephyr Health, Cerner Corp, Oracle Corp, MEDai’s Health, McKesson, Microsoft Corp, and OptumHealth Care Solutions.

