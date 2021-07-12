The global gas generator market is anticipated to witness a gradual growth rate over the forecast period, prominently supported by shortage of reliable grid infrastructure, particularly in developing economies. Rapid industrialization is one of the key growth driving factors that has fueled the demand for global gas generator market.

Industrial activities require heavy-duty generators for different operating conditions, such as marine, mining and oil and gas exploration.

Apart from this, other factors that have propelled the demand for gas generator in the market are relatively low installation and the running cost of gas generator in comparison with alternative power sources.

Gas Generator Market- Key Segments

According to the type, gas generator is segmented as:

Portable

Stationary

According to the power capacity, gas generator is segmented as:

Less than 300 kW

301 kW – 1MW

Above 1 MW

According to the end user, gas generator is segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Oil & Gas Marine & Defense Mining Utility Automotive Others



Important doubts related to the Gas Generator Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Gas Generator market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Gas Generator Market- Key Manufacturers

The key manufactures for gas generator in the market are APR Energy, Siemens Ltd., General Electric Company, Aggreko plc, Toshiba Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and Perkins Engines Company Limited.

