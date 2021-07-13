Ion Lincoln Park Offers Apartments for Rent Near DePaul University

Posted on 2021-07-13

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Lincoln Park is pleased to announce they offer student apartments for rent near DePaul University in Chicago. These apartments are ideal for students who want to enjoy a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to the campus.

At Ion Lincoln Park, students have their choice of floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom options to share with friends or get matched through the roommate matching service. The per-person rental rate includes everything students need for a predictable cost of living. Rent for the furnished apartments provides Internet access, on-site laundry, heat and air conditioning, electricity, water and sewer, and access to community amenities. Extra features, such as garage parking, short-term rentals, upper floor apartments, and more, are available for an additional fee.

Students living at Ion Lincoln Park have access to all the amenities the building offers, including the Metric coffee bar, street-level retail, clubhouses, lounges, a 24-hour fitness center, and more. In addition, the apartment complex provides students the luxuries of living off-campus with easy access to their classes and other on-campus activities.

Anyone interested in learning about the apartments for rent can find out more by visiting the Ion Lincoln Park website or by calling 1-773-395-4500.

About Ion Lincoln Park: Ion Lincoln Park is a luxurious off-campus apartment building for students attending DePaul University. The convenient location makes it easy for students to commute to campus for classes and activities. With all the amenities included in the rent price, it’s an affordable option for those who wish to live off-campus.

Company: Ion Lincoln Park
Address: 1237 W. Fullerton Ave
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60614
Telephone number: 1-773-395-4500

