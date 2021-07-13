Rock Guitars Makes it Easy to Shred Like Never Before with Its Range of High-Performance Guitars

Applegate, California, USA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Guitarists run the gamut from no-nonsense to flamboyant, and there’s just as much variety in their instruments. Professional guitarists like to make their ax their own by making some changes here and there—whether technical or visual. Using his years of experience, EddieA at Rock Guitars International elevates an everyday guitar into an impressive work of art.

The guitarist-cum-luthier stumbled on this idea by accident when, in the midst of using his signature rock finish on walls and objects, he realized that the same rock finish could be applied to a guitar. His desire to balance distortion with a cleaner sound led him to build high-performance guitars using top-notch components, finishing them with a one-of-a-kind artistic touch.

The result is a unique guitar, unlike anything else. EddieA’s hard work creates guitars that are aesthetically pleasing and are built for high performance. When guitarists buy an instrument from Rock Guitars, they can rest easy knowing that only the best components have been used in their ax.

Talking about his work, EddieA said: “Each high-quality guitar that’s available on our website takes hours and hours of painstaking attention to detail and meticulous effort. We start with a premium quality neck and body and go over each fret to level it correctly. When the other components—such as tuners, bridge, specialty nut, and premium pots—have been added, each guitar undergoes an art process that will set it apart from the others.”

EddieA works by hand on each guitar, going to great lengths to ensure that his guitars offer a satisfying playing experience. Guitarists who buy an EddieA guitar enjoy its appearance as much as its functionality. The top-of-the-line components used in each guitar enable it to deliver reliable performance, whether it’s a jam session, a concert, or just some practice at home.

The balance EddieA aims for in his guitars is one of the best things about them, as his axes make it easy to go from clean, gentle sounds to louder, bolder shredding with no trouble at all. With multiple designs available on its website, Rock Guitars offers an instrument for every kind of guitarist.

About Rock Guitars

Founded by guitarist and luthier EddieA, Rock Guitars International offers unique high-performance guitars that are both stylish and reliable. Their online store enables people to conveniently shop for high-performance guitars.

