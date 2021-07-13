2nd Annual SAUDI SMART CITIES & EXPO to take place on 24-25 August 2021 Riyadh Marriott, Riyadh, KSA.

Riyadh, KSA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Whilst overcoming COVID-19 is the most prioritised subject across the globe, the very existence of pandemic over the last 18 months has given rise to plethora of opportunities for governments to implement a range of technologies to overcome unprecedented challenges posed. By adopting or reinventing digital platforms, these smart cities are determined to stay one step ahead of the virus.

Having successfully executed the “1st Annual Saudi Smart Cities & Expo” in Jeddah in February 2020, the “2nd Annual SAUDI SMART CITIES & EXPO” has been diligently crafted to be a melting pot of ideas and strategies for smart and sustainable development brought to you by 200+ premium consortium of high profile key decision-makers of government, municipalities, regulators, investors, real estate, academicians, ICT, telecommunication and many more.

Highlights

Kingdom’s Giga/Mega Projects Showcase

One-One Business Meeting Setup

Showcase of advanced cutting-edge technologies

Global and regional technical presentations

About the Organisers:

Dhahran Group Agency for Exhibitions and Conferences, a local Saudi company has been in the market since 2017 and has already executed some of the best in class business conferences on subjects such as Drones, 3D Printing, Smart Cities, Digital Education, Information Technology and more.

The organisation pillar was setup after gaining comprehensive understanding on the current MICE industry in the Kingdom and the importance of MICE Industry in helping achieve Saudi Vision 2030.

Event Details

Name –2nd Annual SAUDI SMART CITIES & EXPO

Dates – 24-25 August 2021

Venue – Riyadh Marriott, Riyadh, KSA.

For more information about the Conference, reach us directly

For Speaking and Sponsorship

Satish@dhahrangroup.me

+919035844101/+966554776775

Marketing and Media Partnership

Shabin@dhahrangroup.me

+917892073008