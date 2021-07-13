Sourcing Show 2021- Fibre2Fashion 2nd edition Virtual Trade Expo

London, UK, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The second edition of the F2F Sourcing Show will be attended by several leading companies as buyers. The two-week Fibre2Fashion virtual trade event is scheduled for 6 September 2021 to provide access to unlimited business and network opportunities for global visitors and businesses alike.

The visitors to F2F Sourcing Show 2021 will be representatives of famous U.S. dressing and clothing companies such as Columbia Sportswear, Hanes Brands, Kontoor, VF Corporation, deckers brands, and Amazon e-commerce companies.

The Spanish Inditex, the largest fashion group in the world, will also nominate its representatives for their sourcing needs at a coming online trade event, along with the French fashion store Kiabi, the Irish clothing producer Portwest, Sportmaster, Denmark-based clothing retailer, and Seasalt Cornwall UK clothing brand.

Asmara and Lever’s Style based in Hong Kong will also be present at the next Sourcing Show in the Vendor Connect. Vendor Connect helps brands and buyers connect leading and competent suppliers, manufacturers, exporters, and suppliers to meet their specific procurement needs.

In addition to Vendor Connect, the 2021 F2F Sourcing Show will feature new features such as a knowledge center, a networking lounge, and Try-On Digital Draping. The knowledge center provides market intelligence to visitors and exhibitors to make informed strategic decisions. Try-On Digital Draping helps visualize textile and styles with 3D models with digital draping.

F2F Source Show 2021 will help achieve live interaction with business leaders through panel discussions, new product launch updates, and many more. At virtual stands, visitors can exchange business cards and also have live interactions via video meetings. The interactive booths will feature a creative logo, company profiles, a high-resolution display of a 360° product, and a resource center.

“For the whole of the textile clothing-fashion value chain, F2F Sourcing Show 2021 is the absolute best networking platform. With two weeks of 24*7 online exposure and visibility, it helps to create business opportunities from the comfort of home. In addition, both procurement and sales can be explored on a single platform “Jose Daniel, Fibre2Fashion Pvt Ltd’s Executive Director, said the event organizer.

Representatives of the entire textile value chain including clothing and fashion brands and retailers, purchasing companies, importers of fabrics and manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters will attend.